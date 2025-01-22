Pakistan eyes China’s pineapple farming expertise

As Pakistan seeks to diversify its agricultural sector and boost exports, it stands to gain valuable insights from Xuwen County in southern China, which is renowned as the “Pineapple Capital of China.”

With decades of expertise, Xuwen has transformed pineapple farming into a thriving industry, offering Pakistan an opportunity to adopt similar techniques for sustainable agricultural growth.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), the region produces over 1.4 million tons of pineapples annually. This success is attributed to advanced farming techniques, efficient supply chains, and government-backed initiatives that have empowered local farmers and positioned Xuwen as a leader in agricultural innovation.

“Pakistan, with its fertile lands and favorable climate, holds immense potential for pineapple cultivation.

By studying Xuwen’s model, Pakistan can benefit in several ways. For example, Xuwen employs precision farming techniques, such as soil analysis, irrigation management, and pest control, which ensure high-quality crops. Introducing these practices in Pakistan could enhance yields and reduce post-harvest losses,” according to Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.

During his visit to this agricultural hub in Guangdong Province, he noted that Xuwen’s cooperative model encourages small farmers to pool resources and negotiate better prices. This model could be replicated in Pakistan to empower rural communities. “By leveraging these techniques, Pakistan could reduce its reliance on traditional crops and boost its export potential, particularly in Middle Eastern and Central Asian markets.

This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s vision of agricultural modernization and economic diversification,” said Ghulam Qadir.

Pakistan’s pineapple industry is relatively underdeveloped compared to other agricultural sectors.

Although certain regions, such as Sindh and southern Punjab, offer favorable climates for pineapple cultivation, the industry faces challenges due to insufficient awareness, lack of suitable varieties, and limited adoption of advanced farming techniques.

Additionally, the absence of dedicated research and development, infrastructure, and government support hampers its growth.

“Most of the pineapples consumed in Pakistan are imported, making the fruit relatively expensive for local consumers. In Sindh, approximately 16,000 metric tons of pineapples are grown annually, primarily in Thatta and Badin. However, with targeted investment in research, farmer training, and the introduction of high-yield varieties, the pineapple industry has significant potential for growth and could contribute to the country’s agricultural diversification,” experts stated.

It is worth noting that Xuwen County is an important agricultural production base in Guangdong Province due to its flat terrain and fertile soil. The available area for crop planting covers over 110,000 hectares, while the area for aquaculture spans 8,800 hectares. This area forms an agricultural production model centered around pineapples, sugarcane, bananas, vegetables, and shell ginger.