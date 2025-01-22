CM shares Punjab’s Development vision

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a 79-member delegation of Pakistan Air War Course, led by Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib. She said,”It is a matter of pride to meet the protectors and guardians of the skies of Pakistani land.” She added,”Pakistan Air Force has accomplished valuable achievements in guarding the skies of Pakistani land.” She highlighted,”I have immense respect for Pakistan Air Force, I look at it with love and respect.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Every flight of the Air Force takes off with hope.” She added,”Pakistan Air Force has made a respectable place in the hearts of Pakistanis by facing challenges and responding to every call of duty.” She underscored,”The importance of Air Force can be gauged from the recent wars in Ukraine, Iran, Israel and other places.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Forces can achieve a higher position with training and discipline.” She added,”A series of good news has started in Pakistan, and it will continue.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Joy is shared over every success of the nation.” She added,”I absolutely do not like calling the country bad.” She flagged,”When it comes to the homeland, everyone should be united.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Pakistan is a land of golden opportunities, we will make it better and better.” She added,”Inflation has come down from 38 to 4 percent, foreign exchange and stock exchange are going up.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Chinese investors are ready to invest in Pakistan.” She added,”When he came, there was talk of Pakistan becoming Sri Lanka, now it is not a sinking economy but in a position of take-off.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”In January, Pakistan’s largest scholarship program was launched. 30,000 students were given checks.” She added,”Whether you like it or not, think about who is sincere with the country.” She enquired people,”In which era is the country going up and who is working for the country? It needs to be kept in mind.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Political instability has caused a lot of damage to Pakistan.” She said with a sense of pride and gratitude,”People from all over Pakistan are coming to Punjab for better business opportunities.” She asserted,”Every sector and scheme of Punjab is my priority.” She added,”Free market economy is a priority but rates will not be allowed to increase for the poor.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Youth are in majority in Pakistan, let’s make human resources our strength.” She added,”Whether someone is rich or poor, education establishes social equality.” She highlighted,”Merit is our distinguishing feature, I can say on oath that no scholarship has been given against merit, no appointment has been made on recommendation.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”If Allah Almighty has given me responsibility, I am accountable to Allah Almighty and the people.” She added,”Despite political pressure, I have not betrayed trust of the people.” She underscored,”I hold myself accountable every night before going to bed.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Without education, we are like a directionless nation, education keeps us tied up.” She added,” There are 90% of small farmers in Pakistan, we need to hold their hands.” She noted,” My Government is working on agricultural mechanization, the conditions of farmers will improve.”

Madam Chief Minister flagged,”We have presented the first comprehensive policy and plan to eliminate smog and environmental pollution.” She said,”Punjab was destroyed in 4 years, everything was in disrepair.” She added,”We have launched the waste management and sanitation system in 38 districts across the province.” She explained,”Government has been collecting garbage for 10-10 years.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted,”Machinery worth Rs 30 billion is being provided for sanitation and waste management across Punjab.” She said,”A new industry has started with the creation of a new waste management system.” She added,”We are bringing Punjab on the path of industrialization.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Young people are being given easy loans ranging from Rs 1 million to Rs 30 million without interest.” She added,”Economy develops quickly by setting up a small industry.” She highlighted,”We will provide tax-free zones and tax holidays to spur investments.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”We will provide land for free along with interest-free loans, if necessary.” She added,”There are problems in cities due to unruly population, we are making master plan for each city.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Pakistan’s tourism is an economy worth billions of rupees, religious tourism will be promoted further.” She added,”Improvement in law & order situation is necessary for tourism and investment.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”We want to shift people from private vehicles to public transport.” She added,”E-taxi service will be started soon in Punjab.” She underscored,”28 electric buses have arrived in Pakistan, more will be brought in the next five to six months.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”We are starting Metro buses soon in Faisalabad and Gujranwala.” She added,”I want to run a bullet train from Lahore to Islamabad, and a glass train from Islamabad to Murree will be started soon.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”I want to ask critics of my plans, do we have to remain a poor country?” She said,”We are giving minority cards to minority communities and Himmat cards to special people.” She added,”A feedback system has been established for public projects, feedback is taken from the public by making four to five thousand calls.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”2.5 million people in Pakistan do not have their own homes.” She added,”There is zero tolerance for corruption, crores of rupees have been saved due to introducing e-tendering system.” She underscored,”Seven to eight lakh applications have been received under Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program.” She vowed,”I want to build five lakh houses in five years.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted,”When I go in people, the security team gets worried, but these are my own people and I cannot stay away.” She said,”We are giving equal opportunities to women through women empowerment.” She added,”Women are joining workforce and becoming agents of change in the true sense.” She highlighted,”Women and children are my red lines. it is painful that they are not 100% safe.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”A virtual police station and panic button system have been established for the protection of women and children.” She noted,”Girls called in the Orange Line train and the harasser was arrested by police at the next station.” She added,”There are threats from the tribal border areas, there are continuous attacks on security checkpoints. We have provided security equipment worth billions of rupees, including thermal cameras, to the security forces to cope with the situation effectively.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Our security forces have foiled dangerous attacks.” She remarked,”Some people cannot stay outside the government, so they carry out attacks.” She noted,”I never thought that someone would open fire on Pakistani police and Rangers.” She flagged,”Even after receiving the news of my mother’s death in jail, I did not even think of vandalism or attacks.”

Madam Chief Minister said,” In 2016, Nawaz Sharif had said goodbye to the IMF, now God willing this program will be the last.” She added,”People have to bear pressure of the IMF in relief projects.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Pakistan’s first Nawaz Sharif IT City is rapidly approaching its completion.” She added,”After five years, we will leave Punjab like this, no road will be broken or the sewage system will be damaged.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”We will bring an infrastructure revolution in Punjab, I want to remove the factors that burden the budget.” She added,”The first government cancer hospital is being built day and night, a machine to treat cancer with liquid nitrogen will be brought from China.” She underscored,”The Cardiology Institute of Sargodha Division will soon become functional.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pointed out,”We are taking hospital to people through a field hospital.” She said,”We have started free medicine and children’s heart surgery programs.” She added,”Common people are being transported from remote areas to big hospitals by air ambulance.” She highlighted,”The budget for free dialysis has been increased from seven lac to one million rupees.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”The public will get an environment of England level in Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics.” She added,”School enrolment has increased by starting a free meal program for children suffering from malnutrition.” She inderscored,”Schools are being outsourced to experienced people to increase quality of education.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”We are giving free laptops, PhD scholarships, transport for girls, and e-bikes To students.” She added,”Spoken English and character building classes are being started in schools.” She flagged,”Children should be given laptops, not nailed sticks.”