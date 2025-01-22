Sumeta visits CyberKnife Dept at Jinnah Hospital

Sindh Government spokesperson Sumeta Afzal Syed and Ghanwar Isran stated that CyberKnife provides 100% free of cost treatment for brain cancer, as well as prostate cancer. The hospital is also part of a project involving the recruitment of 570 new doctors and the construction of a seven-story medical tower.

They shared these thoughts during their visit to the CyberKnife department at Jinnah Hospital on Wednesday. Professor Dr. Tariq Mahmood, head of the CyberKnife department, was also present.

Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and PPP Provincial Assembly member, Sumeta Afzal Syed, visited the CyberKnife center at Jinnah Hospital. Professor Dr. Tariq Mahmood briefed her in detail about the department’s performance. Sumeta Afzal Syed expressed satisfaction with the center’s work during her interaction with patients and their families. She emphasized that cancer treatment is being provided free of charge using modern technology. The CyberKnife center at Jinnah Hospital treats 45% of patients from Sindh, with majority patients also coming from other provinces and over 14 countries.

She mentioned that in addition to CyberKnife, facilities like PET scans and TomoTherapy are also available here.

Sindh Government spokesperson Ghanwar Isran stated that this initiative was implemented under the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He highlighted that work is being done in health and other departments through public-private partnerships. He added that today they had met a patient from South Africa as well.

Dr Tariq Masood, mentioned that Jinnah Hospital had been entangled in legal matters since 2011, which led to a stay order on recruitments. Currently, the hospital has 1,498 employees, and the court has granted permission for an additional 2,225 appointments. The hospital currently employs 100 FCPS doctors, and 570 more will be added. He also revealed that $140 million had been raised with the help of philanthropists. Furthermore, the plan includes replacing the old emergency wards with a seven-story medical tower, adding more than 500 beds to the hospital.