UN and Digital Divide

The Global Digital Compact (GDC) was officially adopted by United Nations member states on September 22, 2024, during the Summit of the Future, held in New York from September 21 to 25, 2024.

The groundwork for this initiative was laid in the UN Secretary-General’s report, Our Common Agenda, which emphasized the importance of a multistakeholder approach involving governments, private sector entities, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders. This initiative is part of the Pact for the Future, which seeks to enhance global digital cooperation and establish shared principles for a more inclusive and secure digital landscape.

The rapid digitalization of life today has made the Internet essential to daily activities. However, within governance structures, instead of fostering democratic engagement, it has become a modern battleground for political control. A digital Cold War is unfolding, with states imposing firewalls that dictate information flows.

Countries are increasingly constructing internet firewalls under various pretexts. The most prominent examples of extensive censorship and surveillance systems are seen in Global South countries. China’s “Great Firewall” exemplifies how governments can control digital spaces, limiting information flow and isolating citizens from external influences. Similarly, Russia has developed its version of a sovereign internet to restrict foreign influence and maintain state control. Countries like Iran, Pakistan, North Korea, and Syria, have adopted similar digital governance systems.

As physical borders separate nations, digital firewalls are becoming the new borders in cyberspace, controlling information flows and trade trends in digital goods and services. Digital firewalls, while promoting the idea of sovereignty, create isolated digital realities. This not only reduces global transparency but also encourages propaganda-driven narratives within each bloc.

Like the Cold War in the previous century, companies may be forced to align with specific blocs, limiting their market reach and partnerships.

This disadvantage is extensively used by currently rising right wing populism around the globe. The populist leaders exploit public dissatisfaction with traditional political systems with modern tactics of digitally approaching the public. Their rhetoric often centres on nationalism, anti-elitism, and the rejection of established democratic norms, creating a vicious cycle of fragmentation. Beyond traditional divides, the digital divide is emerging as a significant factor of global demarcation in these populist narratives.

Moreover, most anticipated that, with the rise of Trump’s policies reshaping global trade and diplomacy, the world could become further divided into economic and political blocs. Right-wing populism in the Global North West – particularly among countries once viewed as bastions of immigration tolerance – may also restrict free internet access for non-citizens. Global divisions, further exacerbated by the ongoing Ukraine and Gaza wars, are no longer limited to trade or diplomacy but extend deeply into the digital landscape.

Today’s digital cold war involves main entities such as the USA and China, which seem to fight to dominate their ideologies. The USA, on the one hand, has the idea of a right-wing populism governance structure, and China, on the other hand, has a digital authoritarianism governance structure. Meanwhile, Democracy is crying in the corner!

The rise of right-wing populism under the guise of democracy, combined with the rapid evolution of digital landscapes and escalating geopolitical tensions, has created an environment marked by governance uncertainty. Governments and oppositions, now use digitalization as a modern battleground for political control. This uncertainty threatens the global digitalization trend.

Digital authoritarianism via internet firewalls, while promoting the idea of sovereignty, creates isolated digital realities. As physical borders separate nations, digital firewalls are becoming the new borders in cyberspace, controlling information flows and trade trends in digital goods and services.

The question now arises: Will China’s firewall governance ideology or the US’s rising rightwing populism shape the next world order?

Well, the answer is ‘none’ for both ideologies.

There is no doubt that, in today’s digitally dependent world, restricted cross-border collaboration, and technological innovation could slow down as global research and development networks fracture. Like the Cold War in the previous century, companies may be forced to align with specific blocs, limiting their market reach and partnerships.

The TikTok and RedNote controversy serves as a recent example of this growing trend. In this “seemingly” digital sovereignty, where countries could gain more control over their data and digital economy, the world will also see a loss of global collaboration. Digital inequality, echo chambers, and polarization will also be evident and disadvantageous. Many of the greatest technological advancements – such as AI, biotechnology, and climate tech – rely on international collaboration. A divided digital world could hinder collective progress on global challenges. This scenario will stifle the innovation agenda on which the USA and China are currently basing their proxy power struggles around the globe.

In this whole scenario, how can the Global Digital Compact potentially implement its objective of a more inclusive, equitable, and secure digital landscape globally in the contemporary rising geopolitical tensions?

The GDC addresses these pressing challenges by emphasizing international cooperation. Under António Guterres’s Our Common Agenda, the Compact has the potential to bridge the digital divide and offer development opportunities for even the least-developed countries.

With the Universal Internet Access objective, rural and underserved areas could gain access to digital tools, improving education, healthcare, and economic prospects. Countries like India, Kenya, and Brazil stand to benefit from projects aimed at reducing the digital divide and boosting participation in the digital economy.

Least-developed countries could leverage the Compact’s emphasis on equity to foster local innovation through funding and skill development programs.

Small Island Developing States, such as Maldives and Fiji, could adopt digital solutions for environmental challenges, including clean energy and disaster management technologies.

The Global North, including the US, Germany, and Canada, could gain from the Compact’s focus on cybersecurity and data privacy. Countries like Japan and South Korea might see reduced cyber risks through international agreements under the Compact.

However, all these opportunities hinge on international cooperation and stability. Without collaboration, technological advancements – such as AI, biotechnology, and climate tech – could falter. A divided digital world may hinder collective efforts to address global challenges.

So, for now, what needs to be focused on is that the first review of the GDC’s effectiveness is scheduled for 2027. This will provide an opportunity to assess whether its objectives were achievable. The success of the Compact ultimately depends on the levels of populism and democracy in the current geopolitical climate.

Will the UN’s efforts unite nations through digital measures, or will the Compact become yet another vague document in the annals of international diplomacy? Only time will tell.

The writer is a journalist.