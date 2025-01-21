Pakistan’s Strategic Role at the UNSC

For Pakistan, the dawn of 2025 has brought new opportunities for shaping a world that is peaceful, and tolerant, maintains international security, and provides equal opportunities for all. Pakistan has begun its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the years 2025-26.

The UNSC’s non-permanent membership comes with strategic opportunities, that can be utilized to advance its national interests at the global level. Pakistan will also get a chance to preside over the UNSC in July 2025, this will provide Pakistan with the opportunity to decide the UNSC agenda and to take the lead on the issues that are important for regional and international peace and stability.

Pakistan can further leverage its position to advocate for the Kashmir issue and to highlight the human rights violations happening in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). Indian government’s abrogation of Article 370, leading to the denial of the right of self-determination aligning with international law has been determinantal in the freedom struggle for the Kashmiri population.

While sitting at the UNSC as a non-permanent member, Pakistan will be in a strong position to keep the Kashmir issue alive at the international level. UNSC’s platform can be used for highlighting human rights and the need to do timely international intervention for curbing them in the IIOJ&K. Pakistan can propose a prospective dialogue that aims at a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute via international diplomatic channels.

Islamabad can also take the lead in global counter terrorism and security related efforts, as it has played an active role at the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda Sanctions committee in 2015. This can prove to be instrumental towards supporting Pakistan’s commitment against all forms of terrorism. Pakistan’s contribution towards international peace and security have been commendable, as it is one of the largest contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions.

The country’s active participation in the sanctions committee can warrant that the state takes lead in global cooperation on intelligence sharing, implementing effective counter-terrorism measures via joint operations against terrorist organizations. Pakistan has the expertise and know-how regarding counter-terrorism operations which make it a unique case to give trainings to the UN member states. Pakistan can also use national experience to adopt stricter regulations and mechanisms for halting the financing for these terror groups.

Pakistan can take the lead in becoming an anchor for regional stability, for the promotion of dialogue, conflict resolution and enhancing peaceful cooperation amongst the South Asian states. In this regard, Pakistan can lead the issues related to the Global South. If Islamabad takes the lead in taking initiative in the aforementioned areas at the UNSC, it can open new doors for diplomatic lobbying, stronger standing at the international and regional level, and can provide opportunities for taking a leadership position in world politics.

It can keep on building its legacy on the UN Peacekeeping front. It has a laudable history of contributions in the UN peacekeeping missions, and can expand its deployment by increasing its missions send to the conflict zones. Pakistan’s expertise in leading and supporting the UN peacekeeping mission comes handy with the UNSC membership.

Moreover, Pakistan can use its non-permanent membership status to shape policies and strategies regarding the placement of UN missions and training programs that focus on modern tools foe conflict resolution and protection of human rights across the globe. The focus should be on addressing humanitarian crises and promotion of building rapid response mechanisms for natural disasters, this will ensure support to the affected areas.

Climate change is a pressing issue that needs immediate attention. Pakistan is not the major CO2 emitter but has been affected by it the most. As the catastrophic effects are posing an existential threat, Pakistan can do advocacy for taking urgent action in this regard.

The UNSC’s platform can be used to promote substantial policies for adopting renewable energy resources, disaster management, and resilience building. Pakistan can use its own national experience of dealing with natural disasters and project it at the international level. Promotion of climate action can stem from Pakistan’s national contributions at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Moreover, Pakistan can organize sessions or events on issue related to climate change and its impacts on global security. This will foster an approach focused on taking efficient and robust commitments to climate security.

Pakistan can use this opportunity to enhance its diplomatic relations, it can be used to build new partnership with the like-minded member states at the UN. Pakistan can propose to start a dialogue at diplomatic level with the permanent members of the UNSC, this can be helpful in engaging in meaningful dialogue and can provide space for influencing the decision making on various global issues, such as peacebuilding and humanitarian assistance, to enhance its diplomatic standing.

Being a non-permanent member, Pakistan will not have veto power. This means that it will not be able to veto any decision or block resolutions. However, it can still use its position to influence decision making at the international level, in terms of lobbying and use the forum of multilateral diplomacy for furthering its national interest. This opportunity can be used to forge state’s identity and status internationally as a peace-loving nation that has sacrificed so much for eradicating terrorism for the region. Pakistan can work towards building a future world that is stable and peaceful.

Islamabad’s eight-term at UNSC places it at a vital juncture in the realm of international diplomacy. This opportunity must be utilized to leverage this position to gain maximum at the global, regional and national fronts. The non-permanent membership of the UNSC comes with challenges and opportunities. The absence of a significant veto power can limit Pakistan’s option to block unfavourable resolutions. For mitigating this challenge, Pakistan must show its commitment towards international peace, cooperation and security.

The writer is Associate Director (Research)at the Center for International Strategic Studies, Islamabad.