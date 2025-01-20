Sindh health minister dismisses reports of Covid-19 surge in Karachi

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has dismissed reports of a COVID-19 outbreak in Karachi, terming them incorrect, as reported by local media. In a statement issued on Monday, the minister clarified that out of more than 100 Covid-19 tests conducted in Karachi, only seven individuals tested positive. “Reports of a Covid-19 spread in the city are baseless,” she said. Dr Pechuho explained that precautionary Covid-19 tests were conducted for individuals suffering from seasonal flu and influenza. “The positive cases exhibited mild flu-like symptoms and were sent home for recovery,” she noted. The minister also emphasised that Covid-19 is now being treated as a seasonal flu globally, urging the public not to panic. “There is no need to fear Covid-19 as it has become similar to the common flu,” she reassured. The clarification comes after reports suggested that 30% of patients with flu and cough symptoms in Karachi were testing positive for Covid-19, prompting hospitals to issue special guidelines.