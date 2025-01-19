Soha shares major update on Saif’s recovery

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan shared a major update on her brother’s health after he was stabbed inside his residence.

Days earlier, the Bollywood star suffered three injuries including a deep wound to the back that narrowly missed the spinal cord during a confrontation with an intruder.

According to Indian media outlets, the suspect entered Saif Ali Khan’s duplex residence on the 11th floor of the building and confronted one of the maids when he intervened to ensure the safety of his kids and other staff members.

During his confrontation with the intruder, the Bollywood actor was stabbed multiple times.

The ‘Race’ actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and underwent multiple surgeries for the injuries around his neck and to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from his spine.

His family members including his actor sister Soha Ali Khan were among those who visited the Bollywood actor at the hospital.

Now, Soha Ali Khan has shared a major update on her brother’s health condition as fans remain concerned about his wellbeing.

During an event earlier today, the Bollywood actress was asked about her brother’s health. Responding to the question, Soha Ali Khan said, “We are very, very happy that he is recovering well, and we are very thankful and we feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn’t any worse. Thank you for all your wishes.”

Earlier, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, the wife of Saif Ali Khan, took to social media to address the speculations surrounding the harrowing incident.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family,” she wrote in her post.