PULSE awareness campaign gains pace

The Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project (PULSE) has launched a province-wide public awareness campaign to encourage the division of joint land holdings (Khewat). This initiative aims to significantly reduce land disputes and civil litigation in Punjab.

Teams from PULSE, in collaboration with district administrations and revenue staff, have commenced community sessions in various districts across Punjab. These sessions aim to educate the public and other stakeholders about the benefits of dividing joint Khewats, emphasizing the potential for resolving conflicts and streamlining land ownership.

As part of this campaign, all visitors to Arazi Record Centers (land record centers) are being informed about the process and advantages of dividing joint land holdings. Additionally, awareness drives are being conducted in tehsil offices, Arazi Record Centers, and revenue offices across the province.

The initiative is a key milestone in empowering landowners to gain independent control over their property shares while enhancing the digitization of land records. This not only modernizes the land management system but also ensures transparency and security.

The PULSE project is also focusing on empowering vulnerable groups in society, including women and minorities, by hosting dedicated awareness sessions. These sessions aim to educate women about their inheritance rights and provide them with the necessary tools to claim ownership, thus addressing long-standing inequities in land ownership. A significant number of women are expected to benefit from this initiative.

Director General Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA), Ikramul Haq, stated that the Punjab government has waived all fees for land partitioning to facilitate the public. He emphasized that this decision reflects the government’s commitment to making land management more accessible and equitable.

Furthermore, the ongoing division of joint Khewats with mutual consent in districts across Punjab is progressing successfully. This initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing land disputes, enhancing the security of land ownership, and promoting fair distribution of property rights.

The PULSE project continues to strive for a modern, transparent, and inclusive land record system, marking a significant step toward ensuring justice and equitable land ownership in Punjab.