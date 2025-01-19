Abdul Ahad inspired by Mahira Khan to share his mother’s story!

Abdul Ahad, a devoted son, has touched hearts worldwide with his inspiring story of helping his mother remarry after 18 years of divorce.

The tale of this family’s emotional journey was shared during his appearance on the podcast, where Abdul Ahad revealed how he convinced his mother to take a second chance at love. Abdul Ahad explained that his mother had devoted her entire life to raising him and his siblings. Now that they are grown, he felt it was time for her to focus on her happiness. “She lived for us. Now, it’s her turn to live for herself,” he shared, describing the moment when he and his siblings encouraged their mother to remarry.

Although initially hesitant to share his family’s story, Abdul Ahad found the courage after hearing Mahira Khan’s interview with Haroon Rashid.

In the interview, Mahira spoke about her son, Azlan, walking her down the aisle and how much that moment meant to her. Combined with the viral story of two brothers who arranged their mother’s remarriage, Abdul Ahad felt motivated to share his own experience.

Abdul Ahad’s decision to post a video of his mother’s second Nikkah was met with overwhelming love and support. He is thankful for the positive response, emphasizing how this journey has brought joy and renewed hope to their family. This heartfelt story is a testament to the beauty of second chances and the enduring bond between a mother and her children.