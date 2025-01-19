Oscars on the brink of cancellation amidst wildfires

The Oscar Awards, Hollywood’s most prestigious night, is facing unprecedented uncertainty due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

For the first time in its 96-year history, the Academy Awards could be cancelled as the Pacific Palisades fire continues to rage.

The Academy has delayed the Oscar nominations to January 23 due to the ongoing crisis. The A-lister committee, led by stars like Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, and Emma Stone, is monitoring the situation daily.

An insider revealed that there are growing concerns about the event’s tone given the devastation across Los Angeles. The source said, “The board’s main concern at this time is to not look like they are celebrating while many Los Angelenos are dealing with heartbreak and unimaginable loss.”

It further noted that even if the fires subside soon, the city would still be grappling with the aftermath for months. The hierarchy within the Academy has thus decided to shift the focus toward support and fundraising for the affected communities when appropriate.

The wildfires have already claimed 25 lives, with the death toll expected to rise as rescue teams continue their search efforts.

Over 200,000 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes and 88,000 remain under evacuation orders. These figures are part of a growing crisis that is now affecting the entire region.

The Oscars are not the only major event impacted by the wildfires. Other high-profile celebrity events have been either cancelled or postponed, including the Critics Choice Awards. Additionally, several major record labels have cancelled their Grammy Week activities in response to the ongoing crisis in California. With the Oscars caught between continuing with plans for the event and responding to the devastating fires, the entertainment world waits for updates on what may become a historical and sombre edition of Hollywood’s biggest night.