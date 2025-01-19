PNS Rah Naward conducts joint sailing with Italian Navy Ship Amerigo Vespucci

Pakistan Navy Sail Training Ship (PNS) Rah Naward successfully conducted joint sailing operations with Italian Navy Sail Ship Amerigo Vespucci in the Gulf of Oman.

The exercise was part of Rah Naward’s overseas deployment to Oman, aimed at fostering goodwill and providing practical training to cadets from Pakistan Naval Academy, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here.

This collaborative exercise with Italian Navy Sail Ship Amerigo Vespucci offered valuable opportunities for cadets to enhance their skills in joint sailing operations.

While International Tall Ship Regattas are more common, such coordinated maneuvers between Tall Ships are rarely witnessed.

The planning and execution of this exercise conducted while both ships were on their respective national tasking; exemplifies the high level of coordination and professionalism shared between the two navies, it further said.

The joint sailing operations not only provided a unique learning platform for cadets but also showcased the distinct sailing techniques of two iconic Tall Ships from different regions.

This interaction underscores the enduring collaboration and growing interoperability between the Pakistan Navy and global naval forces.