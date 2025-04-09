Operation underway to ensure compliance with traffic rules: Memon

Sindh Police is conducting a full-scale operation against vehicles violating traffic rules. During the operation, 36 HTVs, LTVs, and 382 motorcycles were seized in Karachi city. A total of 12 water tankers, 2 minibuses, 2 mini trucks, 3 dumpers, 8 trucks, 1 bus, 1 Mazda, 5 oil tankers, and 2 HTV trucks were also seized in this operation.

In a statement regarding the operations, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that coordinated and systematic operations are underway across the province to strictly enforce traffic rules under the instructions of the Sindh government. The aim of these operations is to protect the lives of citizens, maintain order on the roads, and bring law-breaking elements to justice.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further stated that those traveling on the roads without helmets have had their motorcycles taken into custody. From Tuesday, April 8, operations have been launched across the city against old vehicles and expensive luxury vehicles violating traffic rules, and these operations are being expanded day by day. He also emphasized that the rule of law will be ensured at all levels, and no one is above the law.

He appealed to the citizens to follow traffic rules, wear helmets, keep their vehicle documents complete, and fulfill legal requirements such as route permits and fitness certificates to avoid any trouble.

Meanwhile, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the timely completion of the approved projects under the Information Department’s Content and Production Board. An important meeting of the Sindh Information Department was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting reviewed the progress of the approved projects under the Content and Production Board.

The meeting was attended by Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, Content and Production Board Member Saleem Khan, Director Advertisement Muhammad Yousuf Kabooro, Director Films Hizbullah Memon, Deputy Director Sarang Latif Chandio, and other officials. Speaking at the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that these projects launched by the Sindh government are not only important for public awareness but also aim to revive the cinema industry, promote new talent and create employment opportunities. The Sindh government wants to promote national unity and solidarity and patriotism through production projects. He emphasized that efforts should be made to complete all projects within the stipulated time, avoiding any unnecessary delay.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that government initiatives can be successfully implemented only under high standards, transparency and a comprehensive strategy, projects should be implemented with full seriousness, expertise and responsibility so that their completion within the stipulated period is possible.