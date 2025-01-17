Nation’s strength lies in politics, not force: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the true strength of nations does not lie in guns or bullets but in their politics and cultural heritage.

He stressed that nations that lose touch with their culture are destined to lag behind in progress. Chairman PPP underscored the historic role of the Sindh Assembly in Pakistan’s creation during a special ceremony held at the Sindh Assembly premises to unveil a commemorative plaque marking the inaugural session of the country’s first Constituent Assembly.

He said, “The Pakistan Peoples Party believes that no individual, single power, or specific ideology alone builds a nation. It is through collective effort, hard work, and unity that nations are formed. Politics undoubtedly plays a significant role in this process.” He further added that he is personally committed to playing his part politically to strengthen this role.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked, “I believe that, beyond politics, culture plays an even greater role. Nations that forget or distance themselves from their culture eventually lose their identity.”

He emphasized that Pakistan has a long and ancient history, stating, “We can proudly claim that we are heirs to the Indus Civilization.”

He further noted that the people of this land laid the foundations for agriculture, irrigation, and modern living thousands of years ago. “Even today, the historical sites in my hometown Larkana stand as a testament to that era,” he added.

Chairman PPP underlined the significant contributions of the people of this region in the creation of Pakistan, saying, “We established this country-look at how we did it. Was a single bullet fired? Did Pakistan come into existence because our military was the most powerful at the time? No, it was the unity of the entire nation, including politicians that led to the success of a historic struggle.”

Discussing the challenges faced by the country, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the need for unity and cultural revival to tackle modern-day challenges. “I am convinced that, just like in the past, the people of Pakistan and the inhabitants of this land will prosper. However, if we fight among ourselves and fail to understand that strength lies not in guns or bullets but in culture and politics, we may fall short of fulfilling the aspirations of the younger generation.”

He also commended the role of electronic media in promoting Pakistani culture, entertainment, and arts, emphasizing the need to further advance these sectors.

Chairman emphasized the need for greater efforts to promote Pakistani culture, entertainment, and the arts. He pointed out that Western nations are not powerful merely because of their armies, weapons, or wealth. “If they are superpowers, it is because they embraced their culture to the extent that even your children listen to their artists’ music and watch their movies and television shows. This is true ‘soft power’-the struggle to win hearts and minds.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed strong support for establishing a modern Media University in Karachi and directed the Sindh Chief Minister to expedite the project through public-private partnership.

He said that while culture and art in the past revolved around pens and brushes, today, technology like computers, artificial intelligence, and digital space have taken over. “We want to equip our youth with modern facilities so they can represent Pakistan globally,” he added. He envisioned a future where, alongside politicians, cultural representatives from every city and region of Pakistan contribute to the country’s progress.

The event was attended by PPP Women’s Wing President and MPA Faryal Talpur, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Awais Qadir Shah, along with ministers, assembly members, and a large number of media personnel. The ceremony concluded with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unveiling a commemorative plaque to mark the historic occasion of the inaugural session of the country’s first Constituent Assembly.