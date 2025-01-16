2nd COAS Inter Club Lahore District Hockey Championship: Dar Academy studded BK Club lift title

Over the last decade, Dar Hockey Academy has been the biggest feeder line for Pakistan’s national and age group teams. No wonder, the teams studded by the Dar Academy also dominate the national scene. Recently, Customs with eight Dar HA players won the 68th National Championship. Lower down the ladder, comes the inter-club competitions. A few days back, the 2nd Chief of Army Staff Inter-Club Lahore District Hockey Championship concluded at Defence Hockey Arena (Manzoor-ul-Hassan Hockey Stadium), Lahore Cantt. A thrilling final was played between BK Club and Rana Zaheer Club. At the end of the game, the match was tied at 3-3, after which it was decided on a penalty shootout. BK Club won it 3-1. The chief guests were Dr Tariq Aziz, captain of Pakistan’s gold-medal winning team at the 1968 Olympics, and Akhtar Rasool, captain of Pakistan’s victorious team at the 1982 World Cup. BK Club is comprised entirely of Dar Hockey Academy players. BK Club is named after the late Billu Khan, a very dedicated grassroots coach who played a vital role in the training of the boys during the early years of the Dar Hockey Academy.