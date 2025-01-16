Babar Azam set to break more of Imran Khan’s records

After securing a dominant ODI series victory over South Africa, Pakistan is now turning its focus to the West Indies, with a two-match Test series scheduled on home soil.

This series will mark the final assignment of Pakistan’s World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with all eyes on the star batter, Babar Azam.

Babar, who has been a key figure in Pakistan’s batting lineup, will play a pivotal role in his team’s performance in the upcoming series. The Lahore-born batter, known for his stylish play, has a golden opportunity to surpass one of Pakistan’s greatest cricketing icons, Imran Khan, in the all-time run tally against the West Indies.

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan captain, is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer for Pakistan against the West Indies in international cricket, with 1,977 runs. Babar Azam, with 1,676 runs to his name across all formats, is just 302 runs shy of surpassing the legendary all-rounder.

Additionally, Babar and Imran Khan share the same number of half-centuries (11) against the West Indies. If Babar scores just one more half-century in the upcoming series, he will move ahead of Imran Khan in this particular record as well.

Babar Azam has been in solid form recently, especially during Pakistan’s series against South Africa. After facing criticism for a lean patch in home Tests, Babar responded with some vital contributions, scoring 193 runs in the series, including three half-centuries.

His average of 48.25 during the South Africa series demonstrates his growing consistency, and he will be crucial for Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

Back in 2022, Babar Azam, broken a long-standing record held by Imran Khan, by scoring the most runs in an individual innings against Australia as a captain.

In 1990, Imran Khan set the record with an impressive 82 runs in a match against Australia in Brisbane. This mark stood as the highest by any Pakistani captain against Australia until Babar Azam surpassed it in spectacular fashion during his recent innings.

Babar Azam played a brilliant knock, scoring 114 runs off 83 balls.