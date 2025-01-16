Punjab CM launches scholarship program in Gujranwala division

Knowledge caravan reaches City of Iqbal. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched Honhaar Scholarship Program for the Gujranwala Division. She distributed Honhaar Scholarship cheques among the ten topper students of the university. The students expressed their immense excitement and joy upon her arrival at Government College University (GCWU) Sialkot. She appreciated the students who presented the national anthem, song, recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW) and expressed her affection to them.

She also had a selfie and a picture with the students who presented Kalam-e-Iqbal. The students enthusiastically applauded when the line “Jawanon Ko Peeron Ka Ustad Kar De” was presented. On the directions of CM Punjab, a guard of honour was presented in honour of the talented students. A smartly turned out contingent of the Punjab Police presented a general salute. She witnessed heartrending emotional scenes over listening educational stories narrated by two students Alina Saeed and Nayab Fatima belonging to remote areas of Gujranwala division. Alina Saeed declared CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif as a great benefactor of students. Nayab Fatima apprised the CM about her mother suffering from cancer.

The Chief Minister expressed her affection with the girl and announced that the Punjab government would take responsibility for her mother’s treatment. A young girl took a selfie with CM Punjab on the stage. She stopped the security and called the students to come near her. She herself went to the assembly members and met them one by one. The Fine Arts students presented a portrait to CM Punjab. The students presented a picture highlighting CM Punjab as an ‘Iron Lady’.

Around 1947 students of Gujranwala division will obtain scholarships worth Rs 8 crore 98 lac. 1276 students of government universities will obtain scholarships worth Rs. 5 crore 85 lac. 481 students of colleges will obtain scholarships worth Rs. 1 crore 32 lac. 112 students of quality private educational institutions and 78 students of medical colleges will also obtain scholarships.