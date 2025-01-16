Murree forests ravaged by wildfires

Three forests in Murree, namely the Ghoda Gali, PP-1, and Samli ranges, have been severely impacted by raging wildfires. These fires, which have spread across 49 different areas, are showing no signs of slowing down and are intensifying, especially after nightfall. The blaze, now visible from miles away, has been wreaking havoc on the local landscape. Valuable timber, worth millions of rupees, has been destroyed in the flames, leaving a significant financial toll on the area. Local authorities and firefighting teams are struggling to contain the wildfires, which continue to grow in intensity, particularly as night falls and winds pick up.