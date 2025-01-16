Japan’s envoy inaugurates solar-powered irrigation project

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi on Wednesday inaugurated a solar-powered irrigation system in Tehsil Shakar Garh, District Narowal.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu commended the NGO for successfully completing the initiative. He expressed hope that the project would enhance agricultural productivity, improve farmers’ livelihoods, and contribute positively to the local economy.

Reaffirming Japan’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development, the ambassador emphasized that such efforts would strengthen the bonds between the two nations.

The project, funded under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program, received financial support amounting to $65,617. The funds were utilized to install seven solar-powered irrigation pumps, ensuring efficient and sustainable irrigation in the region.

The project, managed by Rural Aid Pakistan, a non-governmental organization, aims to combat poverty and empower vulnerable rural communities through sustainable development. It has been actively working for over three decades, implementing various projects in collaboration with government departments and international donors.

This initiative is expected to improve the agricultural environment, increase crop yields, and boost the incomes of local farmers. The ceremony was attended by representatives of Rural Aid Pakistan, local government officials, community leaders, and farmers.