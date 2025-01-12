Bridging Boundaries

During my college years, I often found myself captivated by the anecdotes shared by my Pakistani-American friends about gatherings of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA).

To me, their descriptions conjured images of vibrant, bustling desi weddings, filled with laughter and lively celebrations. However, as someone who grew up in a different cultural environment, I struggled to understand why they felt a particular connection to these events – halls teeming with fellow Pakistanis, booths adorned with traditional attire, and stalls offering familiar delicacies like mehndi and lassi. Largely because I had grown up inside the mothership, I could not understand the significance of the need to find familiar faces and have someone to back you up.

With over 9 million Pakistanis residing abroad, this diaspora constitutes around seven percent of the global diaspora. Their collective impact can be incredibly influential, not only in shaping Pakistan’s international reputation but also in fostering economic growth and nurturing alliances. However, I saw a downright change in how we viewed this diaspora, conveniently forgetting that at the end of the day, they remain a true asset of the entire state rather than a mere extension of political factions

Ideally, Pakistanis living abroad act as a vital bridge between Pakistan and the world, embodying the nation’s spirit and values. Their efforts – be it through philanthropy, investments, or community engagement – serve to uplift Pakistan’s image on the global stage. A unified approach that prioritizes national interests over political affiliations can empower expatriates to strengthen Pakistan’s standing and foster positive relationships with their host countries.

In the UAE, for instance, Pakistani expatriates contribute an impressive $6 billion in remittances every year. These funds not only support families back home but also support the Pakistani economy by enhancing foreign exchange reserves. By acting as ambassadors of Pakistan, they are in a unique position to project a convincing soft power, becoming true assets in shaping international relations and cultivating goodwill.

Moreover, the economic contributions of the diaspora cannot be understated. Recent statistics reveal a significant 45% increase in investments in Pakistani startups, highlighting the immense potential for economic progress. The remittance influx soared to nearly $9 billion in the first quarter of FY 2025, and with a unified strategy aimed at promoting business partnerships, we can see more and more Pakistanis using their influence to promote business partnerships.

The power of a unified diaspora cannot be overstated. In 2022, diaspora-led efforts raised an astonishing $1.2 billion for flood relief, showcasing the strength of collective action in the face of adversity. Their achievements in various fields serve to enhance Pakistan’s global image. Our doctors are still highly-sought because they have excelled in their domains, earning greater recognition. Political disputes can be counterproductive; it’s essential to avoid distractions from constructive engagement.

To maximize their contributions, the diaspora must focus on promoting Pakistan’s strengths and ensuring credibility in their actions. An apolitical stance enables them to concentrate on genuine contributions to national prosperity and avoid divisive sentiments. By remaining politically neutral, the diaspora can effectively serve as a conduit for strong economic and cultural ties between Pakistan and host nations.

Moreover, a united, politically neutral diaspora has the potential to challenge stereotypes and showcase Pakistan’s culture and innovations more effectively. By highlighting resilience and success stories, they can build goodwill globally, fostering a positive narrative that resonates in diverse environments. Their immense potential as ambassadors of the state, rather than political factions, can lead to a sustainable and constructive impact on Pakistan’s future.

It is crucial for Pakistanis abroad to remember that they are part of a larger narrative that transcends political divides. By banding together, they can cultivate a legacy of unity, progress, and resilience that benefits the homeland they cherish. In doing so, they not only elevate their own status but also turn the tides in favor of Pakistan on the world stage.

The writer is a freelance columnist.