Beat the heatwave: summer clothing tips for staying cool in Pakistan

As a heatwave grips Pakistan, health experts urge citizens to dress wisely. The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicts temperatures could soar between 46°C and 48°C in several regions this week. This extreme heat is expected to affect southern Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan from April 13 to 18.

To stay comfortable, experts recommend wearing light and breathable fabrics like cotton and linen. For men, loose-fitting cotton shirts in light colors such as white and beige can reflect sunlight and improve ventilation. Polo shirts paired with lightweight trousers also offer a stylish yet comfortable option. Avoid heavy fabrics like denim, as they trap heat.

Women are encouraged to wear traditional lawn fabrics, which are lightweight and perfect for the summer. Flowing dresses and airy tops made from natural fibers help to maintain modesty while providing ventilation. Accessories like cotton scarves and chiffon dupattas can protect against sun exposure without adding extra heat.

Children require special attention, as they are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Experts suggest soft, breathable cotton clothing that blocks UV rays. Long-sleeved shirts and loose pants offer better sun protection. During hot nights, dress children in light pajamas or a nappy, and use thin cotton sheets for comfort.