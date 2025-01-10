PM lauds MWL’s support in promoting true identity of Islam at global level

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised the Muslim World League’s (MWL) support in promoting the true identity of Islam at the global level, advocating the common goals of the Muslim world, and promoting mutual respect and understanding between religions, beliefs and cultures.

The prime minister made these remarks during a call on paid by the Secretary General of Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa here at the Prime Minister House, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

He extended his gratitude to the Secretary General of MWL for the decision to establish the Sirat Museum in Pakistan and underscored the country’s vision to continue to work for the early completion of joint projects, especially the establishment of Sirat Museum.

Appreciating the thoughtful leadership of the Secretary General, the prime minister praised the organization’s support in promoting the true identity of Islam at the global level, advocating the common goals of the Muslim world, and promoting mutual respect and understanding between religions, beliefs and cultures.

Welcoming the Secretary General on his arrival in Pakistan, the prime minister appreciated the support of the MWL in co-hosting the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Countries on January 11-12 in Islamabad.

The two leaders highlighted the sustainability and effectiveness of this partnership and agreed that holding this conference would send an important message to the world on the important topic of the Muslim world’s commitment to promoting girls’ education.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for the objectives and goals of the Muslim World League.

The Secretary General thanked the Government of Pakistan for the elaborate arrangements for the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Countries and the cooperation with the MWL in this regard.

He appreciated Pakistan’s determination and efforts to advance the goals of the Muslim world at the international level while further strengthening the brotherly relations between Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa told the prime minister that at the end of this conference, a consensus-based “Islamabad Declaration” will be issued regarding the education of girls in Muslim countries, which will prove to be a milestone in the promotion of women’s education.

He said that eminent scholars, scholars and academicians from different schools of thought are participating in this conference from all over the world. “This conference will help in removing misunderstandings about important topics like women’s education and Islamophobia,” he added.

In the meeting, the prime minister mentioned Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia and expressed good wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud.

In the meeting, the prime minister, while discussing the situation in the Middle East, condemned the atrocities committed by Israel on innocent Palestinians and called upon the international community to take measures to address the Gaza issue.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki and senior officials were present in the meeting.