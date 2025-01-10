Breaking the Monopoly – II

While the privatization of DISCOs in Pakistan has demonstrated potential benefits, several formidable challenges must be addressed to make this reform successful on a larger scale. These challenges are multi-faceted, encompassing regulatory, financial, operational, and socio-political dimensions. Moreover, many of these issues are not unique to Pakistan but are mirrored in privatization experiences globally, which provides valuable context for understanding Pakistan’s specific situation.

Regulatory and Governance Issues: Pakistan’s regulatory environment presents several challenges that undermine the effectiveness of privatization. Tariff-setting is a contentious issue in Pakistan’s power sector, with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) responsible for determining fair tariffs that balance the interests of consumers and operators. However, political pressures often lead to delayed or inconsistent adjustments, which reduce profitability and deter private investment. For instance, in 2023, delayed tariff adjustments led to an estimated Rs 300 billion increase in the sector’s circular debt. Also globally, privatization is often accompanied by strong consumer protection policies. In Pakistan, however, regulatory mechanisms to ensure service quality and consumer protection are weak. NEPRA’s regulatory oversight does not sufficiently enforce accountability on service quality metrics like SAIFI & SAIDI, leaving customers vulnerable to poor service in privatized areas, if not addressed.

When compared with global best practices, regulatory frameworks in other countries, such as the British electricity regulator, OFGEM (Office of Gas & Electricity Markets), employ performance-based incentives and penalties to drive efficiency in privatized utilities. Pakistan lacks a similar model, meaning that privatized entities may not be adequately incentivized to reduce T&D losses, improve service quality, or innovate.

This regulatory uncertainty is not unique to Pakistan. In many Latin American countries, privatization efforts failed due to weak regulatory frameworks. For instance, in the Dominican Republic, weak regulation led to tariff conflicts and service quality complaints, ultimately resulting in the renationalization of two distribution utilities in 2003. Thus, Pakistan’s regulatory issues underscore the need for a stronger and more consistent framework to manage privatized entities effectively.

Financial and Operational Inefficiencies: Financial sustainability remains a persistent challenge for Pakistan’s DISCOs, exacerbated by high T&D losses, low bill recovery rates, and an unsustainable circular debt cycle. Even with privatization, T&D losses continue to burden the sector. In Pakistan, T&D losses for state-owned DISCOs average around 18-20 percent, with QESCO reporting losses as high as 30 percent. In contrast, privatized K-Electric reduced losses to 17 percent, yet this figure still trails behind global benchmarks, where countries like Brazil and India report T&D losses of around 9-10 percent.

Bill recovery remains a challenge, with significant disparities across regions. State-owned DISCOs like QESCO and HESCO have rates as low as 40-60 percent. This low collection rate negatively contributes to the circular debt crisis, as revenue shortfalls contribute to the inability to pay for energy purchases, leading to debt accumulation. In comparison, countries like India implemented strict enforcement measures and incentives, leading to improved revenue collection rates across privatized utilities.

As mentioned earlier, the circular debt in Pakistan’s power sector has grown steadily, surpassing Rs 2.3 trillion (USD 7 billion) in 2023. The circular debt crisis remains a systemic barrier, causing cash flow issues that hinder investments and discourage private operators. Globally, countries like Nigeria and Kenya have faced similar challenges, with privatized utilities struggling financially due to circular debt and liquidity issues, showing the importance of addressing financial fundamentals prior to privatization.

Socio-Political and Economic Factors: Privatization in Pakistan is politically sensitive and encounters socio-economic challenges that complicate implementation. Political pressures often interfere with operational autonomy, affecting management decisions, tariff approvals, and even hiring practices within DISCOs. This issue is echoed globally, where countries like Ukraine experienced high levels of political interference that eventually led to privatization failures and contract cancellations. Also, consumers in Pakistan are highly sensitive to electricity tariffs, and public resistance to tariff increases is a major socio-political challenge. For instance, planned tariff hikes in 2022 sparked widespread protests, leading to political backtracking and subsidies that undermine fiscal sustainability. This challenge parallels experiences in countries like the Philippines, where public protests against tariff hikes in urban areas posed substantial hurdles for privatized utilities.

Privatization often results in tariff rationalization, which disproportionately impacts low-income households. In Pakistan, the removal of subsidies could affect millions of low-income consumers who rely on affordable electricity. The experience of India offers a potential model, where privatization was coupled with cross-subsidies and targeted subsidies for vulnerable consumers to maintain affordability.

Institutional Weaknesses and Corporate Governance: Effective corporate governance is critical to the success of privatized utilities, yet Pakistan’s state-owned DISCOs have historically suffered from weak governance structures. The centralized management of state-owned DISCOs, overseen by the Ministry of Energy, limits their operational autonomy. Bureaucratic delays and a lack of decision-making power have led to inefficient management and hindered efforts to improve performance. In contrast, global examples, such as Brazil and Turkey, highlight the importance of decentralized management in privatized utilities, which enables faster decision-making and agility.

Corporate governance practices in the power sector lack transparency and accountability, which affects performance. In contrast in developed countries, governance structures often involve third-party audits, performance reviews, and accountability mechanisms to ensure efficiency. Pakistan could adopt similar practices to enhance the oversight and management of privatized DISCOs. Challenges in Rural Electrification: Privatization models globally often focus on urban areas due to their higher revenue potential, leaving rural areas underserved. Pakistan faces a similar challenge, as private investors may prioritize cities over rural regions, which are less profitable and have high T&D losses.

In Pakistan, urban centers like Karachi offer higher revenue potential due to dense industrial and commercial activity. Conversely, rural areas, served by companies like QESCO and PESCO, have high losses and low collection rates, making them less attractive for private investors. This urban-rural disparity is seen globally; for example, the Philippines adopted a hybrid model where urban utilities were privatized while rural areas were served by cooperatives.

Resistance from Labor Unions and Other Stakeholders: Resistance from labor unions and other stakeholders also presents a significant obstacle. Workers often fear job losses and changes to their employment conditions following privatization. Labor unions may mobilize against privatization efforts, complicating the process. Engaging with labor representatives and addressing their concerns is vital for mitigating resistance and fostering a more favorable environment for privatization.

To address the revenue disparity, a model involving cross-subsidies, community ownership, or local cooperatives could be considered. In Colombia, a similar approach was used, with urban utilities privatized and rural areas maintained under municipal or cooperative management, balancing financial feasibility with service provision.

(To be concluded)

The writer works at a public policy think tank. He can be reached at saudzafar5@gmail.com