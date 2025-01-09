‘No curbs on UAE work visas for Pakistanis,’ Senate panel told

The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was informed on Wednesday that there were “no restrictions on work visas” for Pakistanis travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Growing discontent among Middle Eastern states over the increased numbers of Pakistanis involved in begging has spurred authorities into action as they have started vigilant screening of passengers travelling to those destinations. A senior Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official told the media that immigration staff at airports have offloaded several passengers from flights in the last couple of months to discourage the trend.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Committee Chairman Senator Zeeshan Khanzada said that there is “no restriction on UAE work visas” and added that if Pakistanis face issues getting a work visa, it would be forwarded to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

However, Overseas Employment Promoter (OEP) Aisam Baig informed the committee that visas to the UAE had been “unofficially closed” with a 50 per cent decrease in the number of Pakistani workers travelling there.

“The UAE government had reservations that Pakistanis beg in the country, but they are on visit visas, not work visas,” Baig said.