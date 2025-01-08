At least 13 dead as cold wave grips Karachi

Karachi’s ongoing cold wave has claimed the lives of 13 people over the past six weeks, with most of the victims being homeless and drug addicts, according to the Chhipa Foundation.

The victims’ bodies were discovered at various locations across the city, many of them unidentified. Chhipa Foundation spokesperson Chaudhry Shahid Hussain told Express News that since December 2024, at least 43 people-42 men and one woman-have died due to drug overdoses in Karachi. Among these, over 13 deaths are suspected to be linked to cold exposure.

“These individuals were mostly drug addicts who lacked blankets, mattresses, or warm clothing to protect themselves from the cold,” Hussain explained. “To escape the cold, they consumed excessive drugs and tried to sleep under bridges, on pavements, or in other exposed areas.

However, without proper insulation, the combination of drug overdoses and the harsh winter temperatures likely proved fatal.” Hussain noted that unidentified bodies, often found on city pavements, are buried by the foundation using its own resources. He added that Karachi is experiencing an unusually severe winter this year, affecting hundreds of homeless people who sleep outdoors without adequate protection against the cold.

He urged philanthropists to step forward and donate blankets, mattresses, and warm clothing to help protect the homeless population. “Chhipa Foundation is doing its part to shield the homeless from the harsh weather, but we need more resources to continue these efforts,” Hussain said.

Meanwhile, a severe cold wave continues across Pakistan, with freezing temperatures gripping the northern regions.

According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent snowfall persisted in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing temperatures to plummet below freezing. Rivers, waterfalls, and lakes have frozen over.

The intense cold and snowfall have confined residents to their homes, leading to shortages of food and medicines. In Neelum Valley, heavy rain and snowfall have disrupted daily life.

Temperature readings revealed extreme conditions: -10°C in Kalat, -9°C in Ziarat, and -7°C in both Gopis and Quetta. Leh recorded -5°C, while Astore registered -4°C.

Meanwhile, Due to fog on the national highway, visibility has drastically reduced, leading to the closure of various sections of the motorways.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, section M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin and M-3 to Abdul Hakeem have been closed to traffic.

The sections M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and M-11 from Lahore to Sialkot have also been closed.