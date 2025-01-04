Ministry of IT, Huawei launch Pakistan ICT Training Portal

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, in collaboration with Huawei on Friday launched the ICT Training Portal to enhance IT skills among youth.

Minister of State for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, while addressing the launching ceremony, said that the portal is expected to play a pivotal role in nurturing a digitally competent workforce, contributing to Pakistan’s progress in the global IT sector.

She further explained that young men and women interested in receiving training can apply through this portal, where they will have access to free online training. “The main objective of this program is to impart training to our youth, making them eligible for jobs and enabling them to contribute to the country’s development,” she added. Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that over 150 million young people in Pakistan are under the age of 30, highlighting the critical role of skilled youth in strengthening the country’s economy.

“To bolster the economy, it is essential to equip our young population with the necessary training and skills,” she said. She underlined the importance of empowering youth through education and vocational programs to unlock their potential and drive national progress. “Utilizing information technology is of paramount importance in the modern age,” Shaza Fatima said. She highlighted that, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, efforts are underway to provide young individuals with advanced IT training.

She recalled that during his tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif had launched E-Rozgar centres and E-libraries for youth. At that time, thousands of young individuals were trained and secured good jobs.

The minister said that the prime minister has always prioritized youth education, training, and job creation.

She recalled that during an official visit to China, the prime minister inquired with Huawei about the number of students they could train.

“A wide range of IT and other courses will be offered to millions of students,” Shaza Fatima added, emphasizing the significance of skilled youth for the country’s economic growth.

She also highlighted Pakistan’s recent economic achievements and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had steered the country away from default. “All the economic indicators are moving in a positive direction,” she added.

She further mentioned the launch of the National Economic Transformation Plan, Uraan Pakistan: Homegrown National Economic Plan, which aims to address key challenges through a targeted framework called the “Five Es” – Exports, E-Pakistan, Equity and Empowerment, Environment (Food and Water Security), and Energy and Infrastructure.

The minister announced the establishment of a National IT Skills Committee, which includes representatives from all IT boards and provincial IT ministries, under the prime minister’s directives.

Shaza Fatima also appreciated Huawei’s contributions to skill development and governance. She mentioned the Safe City Project in Punjab and expressed hope for similar collaboration in the Smart Islamabad initiative and other IT projects.

While sharing the information regarding a fault in the submarine cable AAE-1 near Qatar, one of the seven international undersea cables connecting Pakistan for internet traffic she said that concerned teams are actively working to resolve the issue, with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) monitoring the situation and keeping users updated. She expressed hope that the fault would be fixed.

“By investing in the future of our youth, we are paving the way for a skilled workforce that will drive Pakistan’s economic growth and technological advancement,” said Ahmed Bilal Masud Deputy CEO Huawei Technologies Pakistan. Huawei’s extensive training resources and global expertise will be leveraged to provide comprehensive training to educators and students, fostering skill development and innovation. This strategic partnership underscores the commitment to advancing Pakistan’s technical education landscape and supporting the nation’s digital transformation

He said,”This program is a testament to our commitment to fostering digital literacy and preparing our youth for the challenges of the modern digital landscape. By equipping trainers with the latest knowledge and skills, we are creating a multiplier effect that will significantly enhance the quality of ICT education nationwide. This initiative not only aligns with our vision of improving ICT education but also plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements.”