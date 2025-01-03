Senate panel defers digital nation bill

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology has once again postponed the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill.

Sharmila Farooqi, a committee member, has expressed anger over the government’s statements regarding the lack of improvement in internet speed.

The committee meeting, chaired by Federal IT Minister Syed Aminul Haq, discussed several issues related to the bill and internet services.

The committee decided to defer the bill once again, with the chairman stating that the issue would be discussed in the next session, where input from members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other parties would be considered.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub claimed that internet services are being shut down due to interference from secret agencies.

He said that these shutdowns are causing losses worth millions of dollars, with Pakistan still having one of the lowest internet speeds in the world.

Ayub further pointed out that despite previous claims of improvement, internet speed remained unsatisfactory and demanded that PTA officials be sworn in to address these issues.

He also criticised the use of VPNs, saying that the models being proposed were being weaponised against the public.

He emphasised that the issue was not with VPN services but with the intentions behind their use.

Committee member Romina Khurshid Alam stressed that monitoring is essential when there are threats against the state, citing how even cartoons are monitored in other countries.

She highlighted the role of the committee in strengthening the country and ensuring that national security concerns are addressed.

Omar Ayub also questioned whether civilian surveillance is carried out under specific rules or court orders, pointing out that everyone is operating openly without any oversight, which he found concerning.

Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Hafeez-ur-Rehman, took an oath and reaffirmed his previous statements regarding Pakistan’s internet infrastructure.

He said, “I am in wudu (ablution) right now and stand by my previous statement. In August 2024, I mentioned that out of 7 submarine cables, 4 were operational. By October 2024, one cable was repaired after a delay of 5 months. Currently, we are ranked 97th out of 200 countries in mobile service, and we continuously conduct surveys and review the situation.”

Hafeez-ur-Rehman further explained that internet shutdowns are carried out based on instructions from the court, the federal government, and the Ministry of Interior.

“Over the last six years, we have earned 1.7 trillion rupees, but how much of that has been spent on infrastructure?” he asked. He stressed, “When we receive directions from the court, government, or Ministry of Interior, we implement them. If I am doing anything illegal, bring the evidence forward, and I will not come to the office from tomorrow.” He also pointed out that bringing submarine cables into Pakistan is the government’s responsibility, not the PTA’s. “No new cable has come in the past ten years,” he added.

State Minister for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, responded to concerns about internet shutdowns, saying that the country’s security paradigm is undergoing a shift due to rising terrorism.

“Terrorist incidents are increasing, and we are facing internal security issues. If the internet is shut down, where is the country’s growth supposed to come from?” she said.

She acknowledged the need for surveillance in certain areas, given the ongoing security challenges. “In this country, terrorism occurs, and over 100 soldiers are martyred in a month. I agree that unnecessary surveillance of the public is not acceptable, but we must carry out surveillance where necessary,” she said.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the State Minister for IT, assured the committee that Pakistan’s internet issues were now resolved, stating, “Pakistan has exported 1.5 billion dollars in the last month. If the internet were shut down, where is this money coming from?” She emphasized that previous internet-related issues had been resolved, and added, “We are in talks with Starlink to bring satellite internet to Pakistan. No industry is facing internet issues now; the problems that existed have been addressed.”

Shaza Fatima also highlighted that the government was focusing on projects based on national priorities.

Peoples Party’s Sharmila Farooqi, visibly upset with the responses provided by Shaza Fatima, expressed her frustration, saying, “I am very disappointed. Four meetings have been held, and no solution has been found. Either we are lying, or the government is. We are not even discussing the damage; Pasha is providing the numbers on the losses.”

She went on to question the frequent internet shutdowns during protests. “When PTI calls for a protest, the internet shuts down immediately. Are we fools? We leave everything and come to these committee meetings, and we are told everything is fine,” Farooqi said. She added that her WhatsApp and voice notes do not work properly, asking if only the government tells the truth.

Federal Minister for IT, Syed Amin Ul Haq, opposed banning VPNs, stressing, “We oppose restrictions on VPNs. We need fast and uninterrupted internet. We need to increase IT exports by 15 billion dollars, and VPNs should not be blocked if they are used legally.”

The committee demanded the Interior Ministry be held accountable for internet shutdowns and slowdowns. Amin Ul Haq suggested calling Chairman Pasha to explain the losses caused by slow internet. The committee members agreed to summon Interior Ministry officials for an in-camera session regarding internet disruptions.

The IT Committee has also decided to summon the Secretary of Interior, the Secretary of Law, and Chairman Pasha in the next meeting to address VPN-related measures and the broader issue of internet disruptions in Pakistan.