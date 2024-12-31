The Need for E-Waste Management in Pakistan

We as Humans, are inherently consumers, whether it is food, energy, goods or services. While consumption fosters innovation and drives economic growth, it also creates immense environmental challenges, particularly in relation to waste generation and resource depletion.

Our consumption habits, shape the future of our planet, thereby making it crucial to consider sustainable and mindful practices. The global use of electrical and electronic equipment is rapidly expanding driven by factors such as industrialization, technological progress, economic development, and an increasing consumer appetite for luxury items. Nevertheless, as the lifespan of these devices diminishes and consumers opt for more frequent replacements, customers’ requirements evolve faster. This phenomenon plays a substantial role in the rising quantity of electronic waste, often called e-waste.

High costs associated with waste management, combined with inadequate legislation and enforcement in developing countries, have rendered Pakistan a suitable location for the disposal of electronic waste.

E-waste is the waste generated by all parts and items of electronic and electrical equipment that have been discarded without the intention of being reused. It encompasses a diverse range of electronic devices, such as telecommunications and information technology equipment, large household items, lighting equipment, automatic dispensers, medical devices, monitoring and control devices, as well as consumer electronics, including electronic and electrical tools, sports and leisure equipment, toys, mobile phones, and computers.

The latest findings from the United Nations’ fourth Global E-waste Monitor (GEM) indicate that the global production of electronic waste is increasing five times more than the recorded recycling of such waste. Specialists anticipate that the volume of e-waste will rise by approximately 80 million tons each year by the year 2030. Electronic waste can be considered a resource only when it is properly recycled and valuable materials are extracted. Recycling and recovering electronic waste are essential components of e-waste management, offering significant economic, environmental, and health advantages. On a global level, Europe is one of the top e-waste collectors, with Asia, America, Oceania, and Africa following in succession. According to research, the estimated monetary value of the raw materials contained within e-waste is approximately US$ 57 Billion. Nevertheless, merely US$ 10 Billion worth of e-waste is recycled and recovered in a sustainable manner, which results in the offset of 15.0 million tons (Mt) of carbon dioxide emissions.

E-waste recycling can improve environmental performance while simultaneously offering a safer and more sustainable means of livelihood for numerous workers. The primary obstacles in the management of e-waste encompass issues related to collection, sorting, the heterogeneity of waste, low energy density, the prevention of additional waste generation, and emissions, and the need for cost-effective recycling solutions. Currently, only a limited number of countries worldwide have enacted legislation about e-waste, and the enforcement of such laws is often inadequate in many regions. Developing nations, particularly in South-Eastern Asia and Northern Africa, frequently lack comprehensive e-waste legislation.

Pakistan also has no laws, regulations or policies pertaining specifically to e-waste management. The issues related to e-waste in Pakistan began to develop following the initial phase of economic liberalization, which saw an average GDP growth rate of 6.8 percent in the 1960s. Pakistan is confronted with a significant challenge regarding electronic waste, as it imports 954,000 tons each year while also producing an additional 433,000 tons domestically.

The high costs associated with waste management in developed nations, combined with the inadequate legislation and enforcement in developing countries, have rendered nations such as Pakistan suitable locations for the disposal of electronic waste. Approximately 60 percent of the total electronic waste in Pakistan is managed informally, resulting in hazardous recycling practices such as open burning, acid baths, and the use of blow torches. Workers involved in recycling do not have access to protective respiratory gear and are subjected to toxic materials, including lead, cadmium, and mercury, which pose significant risks to their respiratory and skin health.

Pakistan requires mandatory e-waste regulations for all related entities including manufacturers, importers, recyclers, etc. The regulatory authorities can also develop specific recycling targets for producers to encourage responsible e-waste management. The introduction and execution of innovative take-back systems, accompanied by user-paid recycling fees and thorough Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mechanisms applicable to all manufacturers, producers, dismantlers, and recyclers of electronic products, can significantly contribute to addressing the issue.

The key to tackling the e-waste crisis lies in strategic public-private partnerships in all areas of e-waste management. Banks in Pakistan may consider this emerging area under the domain of green financing for various e-waste management projects including e-waste collection, pre-treatment & recovery treatment, and recycling facilities. After all, a responsible nation is indeed a sustainable nation.

The writer is working as SEVP/Chief Risk Officer at The Bank of Punjab.