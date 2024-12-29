Naomi Osaka says she won’t ‘hang around’ in tennis if the results don’t come

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka says she won’t “hang around” in tennis if her results fail to match her high expectations.

The 27-year-old Japanese player will play her first match since she suffered a back injury in the China Open in October at the ASB tennis classic in Auckland on Monday. Osaka told a pre-tournament news conference in Auckland on Sunday she was “humbled” by her form in 2024 in which she picked up her professional career after an almost 15 month break for the birth of her first child. She ended the season ranked 58.

“I don´t think I´m the type of player that would hang around,” Osaka told reporters. “I have a lot of respect for all the players on tour, but the point of my life that I´m at right now, if I´m not above a certain ranking, I don´t see myself playing for a while. “I´d rather spend time with my daughter if I´m not where I think I should be and where I feel like I can be.” Osaka had a 22-17 win-loss singles record in 2024, reaching the quarterfinals at Doha and at s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands. “I think 2024 humbled me, but I also feel like I grew a lot,” she said. “I worked way harder than I´ve ever worked before. So in that, I guess it was very painful to not get the results I wanted, but I feel like I´m growing and learning and I am really excited for this year (2025). “I played really good matches. People still talk to me about my Iga (Swiatek) match at the French Open (lost 7-6 1-6 7-5). So I´m glad that I was able to give people memories as well.