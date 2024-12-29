Amber Heard slams social media amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni smear campaign allegations

Amber Heard empathizes with Blake Lively. After the Gossip Girl alum filed a legal complaint against her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni-which includes allegations that he engaged in a campaign to ruin her reputation amid her own concerns about him on set-the Aquaman star reflected on her own experience with public vitriol amid her and Johnny Depp’s infamous defamation trial.

“Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on,'” Heard expressed in a statement to NBC News Dec. 23. “I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”

Indeed, Lively’s legal filing, obtained by E! News, alleges that Baldoni, as well as It Ends With Usproducer Jamey Heath, hired crisis public relations expert Melissa Nathan, who also represented Depp amid his trial against Heard, and has counted Drake and Travis Scott as past clients-to combat Lively’s on-set sexual harassment allegations.

In response to Heard’s statement to NBC News, Bryan Freedman, an attorney representing Baldoni, shared a note to E! News.

“The only correlation between both individuals,” Freedman said in part of the statement, “was that for decades every move they have made has been out there for everyone to see, widely filmed and documented for the public to make up their own minds-which they did, organically.”

Lively’s complaint, filed with the California Civil Rights Department and obtained by E! News, includes alleged text messages from Nathan to a publicist for Baldoni in which she says, “You know we can bury anyone,” in relation to Lively’s reputation.

Heard-who has since relocated to Spain-was sued by Depp for defamation in 2019 after she had written an op-ed piece alleging she was the victim of domestic violence the prior year. In a 2022 verdict, the jury found Heard liable for defamation-which she later appealed.