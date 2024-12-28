Natural Hazards

Natural disasters are destructive events caused by nature, resulting in damage to people and their properties. These disasters include earthquakes, landslides, volcanic eruptions, cyclones, floods, and forest fires. Thousands of people lose their lives due to these calamities.

In the northern areas of Pakistan, the Koh-i-Sultan mountain in the Chaghi district of Balochistan has experienced volcanic activity. Such events have harmful effects on humans, wildlife, and the environment, raising serious concerns for all.

Landslides involve the downward movement of rocks and soil from mountain slopes. They are significant environmental hazards. In Pakistan, landslides commonly occur in regions such as Naran, Siri, and Kaghan. These events result in blocked roads, loss of lives, and destruction of wildlife habitats. For instance, in Hunza, a landslide led to the death of 20 people and forced thousands to relocate. To mitigate landslides, deforestation on mountain slopes must be avoided. Tree roots help hold the soil, reducing the likelihood of landslides.

Earthquakes are caused by movements in the Earth’s crust. In Pakistan, the northern areas and Balochistan are particularly susceptible to these events.

Floods are caused by the overflow of water, often due to torrential rains or melting glaciers resulting from rising temperatures. These disasters damage properties, crops, and human life. Annually, nearly 20,000 people lose their lives, and 70 million are affected by floods worldwide.

In Pakistan, floods occur every seven years on average, particularly in the Indus River. The 2010 flood devastated the entire country, with over 4,000 deaths and substantial financial losses. Similarly, in 2011, Sindh and Balochistan were hit by floods, and in 2014, areas of Punjab were affected. Floods cause massive destruction, but their impact can be mitigated by constructing dams to store excess water.

Cyclones are wind systems that rotate differently depending on the hemisphere. In the northern hemisphere, they rotate counterclockwise, while in the southern hemisphere, they rotate clockwise. Cyclones have caused significant destruction in the coastal areas of Karachi, Quetta, and Bolan.

2005 Muzaffarabad Earthquake: About 83,000 people lost their lives.

1935 Quetta Earthquake: It destroyed the entire city and altered its map.

2008 Ziarat Earthquake: 215 lives were lost.

2013 Awaran Earthquake: 328 people were killed.

2013 Gwadar Coast Earthquakes: Two earthquakes struck on September 25 and 28.

To minimize earthquake losses, highly sophisticated industries and atomic power stations should not be built on fault lines.

The writer is a freelance columnist.