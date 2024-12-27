Mohsin Naqvi orders indiscriminate action against land mafia

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to initiate indiscriminate action against land grabbing mafia.

Development works have begun in the newly constructed Sector C-14 in Islamabad. The booking of plots in Sector C-14 will be done till December 30, while the open draw for allotment will be held on January 14.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the newly-constructed Sector C-14 and took a detailed review of the development works. The Interior Minister gave the CDA the task of completing the development work of Sector C-14 by February 15.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the Interior Minister about the ongoing development works in Sector C-14.

It was informed in the briefing that special priority will be given to Overseas Pakistanis in Sector C-14, and bookings can be made till December 30, 2024 to get plots in Sector C-14.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa also briefed the Federal Interior Minister about the development works of Sector I-11 and informed that the development works of Sector I-11 are in the final stages of completion and possession will be handed over to the allottees soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Sector C-14 is being offered exclusively for overseas Pakistanis and local residents. Sector C-14 is located at a prime location in Islamabad and is designed for a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that in view of the growing population of Islamabad, the sector development work should be further accelerated, development works should be completed in all pending sectors, and the allottees should be given possession of their plots immediately after the completion of the development works.

The Federal Interior Minister ordered the CDA authorities to take indiscriminate action against the land grabbing mafia and said that no concession should be made against the land grabbing mafia of the Margalla Hills National Park.