AMAN-25: Indispensable Exercise

“Warfare being under perpetual transformation from unmanned systems to AI-powered combat to grey-hybrid conflict and cyber warfare, it is imperative to cooperate with countries having common interests in establishing peace and harmony,” said Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf while addressing Command and Staff College, Quetta.

Pakistan’s strategic location at the crossroads of international trade routes positions it as a crucial hub for cooperation and collaboration. The country’s access to landlocked Central Asian Republics, Afghanistan, Iran, and China’s western regions creates a complex web of interests that demands careful navigation.

Any miscommunication or misjudgment can have serious consequences for international trade and have long-lasting economic impacts. With the changes brought on by technology and the incremental increase of influence of violent non-state actors, it is imperative that understanding between the states involved is improved through the development of cooperation and coordination mechanisms. This is one reason the Pakistan Navy has been collaborating on maritime security through its ventures like Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSPs) and the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC).

JMICC has been tasked to collate and archive a variety of data related to the maritime domain from national and international stakeholders. This is to ensure the sharing of information amongst stakeholders for generating an effective response to maritime incidents and illegal activities at sea by concerned organizations. Similarly, RMSPs have allowed PN ships to be able to respond to various threats at sea while ensuring the protection of life and subsequently ensuring fulfilment of Pakistan’s responsibility as NAVAREA-IX Coordinator.

Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, have always been at the forefront of undertaking numerous operations against illegal human trafficking, drug smuggling and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

These actions and many more against illegal activities can only be successful when PN and other Navies cooperate and chart out a common path for enhancing maritime security. Pakistan has been a member of Coalition Maritime Forces (CMF) headquartered in Bahrain, under which various Task Forces operate in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden and Red Sea. Task Forces 150, 151, 152 & 153 are the most notable of the task forces operating primarily to ensure maritime security. This cooperation mechanism has allowed PN to establish itself in the region while ensuring its national interests and creating a better understanding amongst the international partners of Pakistan’s standing on various issues of international significance.

With troubles brewing across regions mostly due to incessant Israeli genocidal actions in Palestine and Lebanon, it is imperative for all the states having critical economic and political interests to take stock of the situation and find peaceful and sustainable solutions. In its 9th edition, Exercise AMAN-25 is an exercise that endeavours to promote peace and cooperation amongst the participating nations.

The 8th edition held in 2023 was attended by more than 50 countries with their Ships, Aircrafts, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers. This number has steadily increased from the inaugural figure of 28 participating countries when it was first held in 2007. This not only indicates the growing interests of various states in the region but also their trust in Pakistan’s ability to carry out its responsibilities efficiently and effectively.

The success of such multinational ventures relies on trust and cooperation. This is where AMAN-25 provides that opportunity to share views through AMAN dialogue on how to effectively cater for the challenges at hand while listening to different perspectives and opinions.

The maiden ‘AMAN Dialogue’ provides an opportunity for the senior leadership of various Navies to get together and share their views on various issues afflicting international cooperation and to plug the gaps that are exploited by offenders at sea.

One way of targeting the illegal activities at sea is to lure the offenders with better opportunities considering ‘sea is a perpetual provider’. Blue Economy, thus has the potential to lead nations out of poverty if solutions provided are pro-populace, pro-environment and sustainable. ‘AMAN Dialogue’ offers this opportunity to share the knowledge of how countries have made use of this vast natural resource to bring prosperity to their people and ultimately their nation.

Countries like Pakistan must make their mark on the international domain through ventures such as Exercise AMAN as it allows them to showcase their innate strengths of brotherhood and esprit de corps while opening up new vistas for cooperation and improved mutual understanding.

The increased number of countries participating in AMAN-25 is a further testament to the trust posed in Pakistan to effectively undertake maritime diplomacy and on PN to conduct a meaningful and productive exercise worthy of appreciation. And as Albert Einstein once said:

“Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.”

