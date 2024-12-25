DIG Hazara for enhanced security measures

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Nasir Mehmood Satti Wednesday emphasized the Upper Kohistan’s strategic importance and the need for vigilance in security matters.

He expressed these views during his visit of the district after assuming charge ad DIG.

Upon arrival, DIG Satti was warmly welcomed by children presenting flowers, followed by a guard of honour from the Kohistan Police.

He later visited the Police Martyrs’ memorial, where he offered prayers and laid a floral wreath in tribute to fallen officers.

During a Police Darbar held at the Upper Kohistan Police Lines, DIG Satti addressed officers and personnel, highlighting the district’s critical role in ongoing national development projects and its frequent passage of domestic and international tourists.

He underlined the importance of ensuring the security of these projects, foreign workers, and visitors, urging police personnel to remain dedicated and vigilant in their duties.

“These projects are pivotal to Pakistan’s progress, and it is our responsibility to thwart any attempts by anti-state elements to disrupt them,” said DIG Satti.

He further stressed that negligence in duty could harm the police department’s reputation, urging officers to uphold its integrity through committed service.

The DIG also listened to the professional concerns of police personnel during the darbar, resolving many issues on the spot and issuing directives for others.

He assured the workforce that their welfare is a priority, reiterating that his office remains open for both personal and professional matters.

DIG Satti’s visit concluded with a call to action for all officers to recognize Upper Kohistan’s sensitivity and to contribute actively to maintaining peace and security in the region.