India passes controversial Waqf reform bill, faces backlash from opposition

India’s parliament passed a bill on Thursday aimed at reforming Waqf boards, which manage vast Muslim landholdings. The government claims the bill will increase transparency and reduce corruption in these boards, which control significant properties gifted by Muslim charitable endowments. The reform gives civil servants greater powers to oversee Waqf boards, a move the government says will help curb mismanagement.

The Waqf boards collectively own around 900,000 acres of land across India, making them one of the largest landholders. Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the bill, arguing that it would reduce corruption and the influence of powerful groups within the boards. The bill passed the lower house of parliament after a long debate and is expected to pass the upper house soon.

However, the bill has sparked strong opposition. Critics argue that it is an attack on India’s Muslim minority, accusing the government of using it to undermine Muslim rights. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it an attempt by the ruling BJP to marginalize Muslims and consolidate support among right-wing Hindu voters.

Supporters of the bill, including Home Minister Amit Shah, argue that it will stop misuse of Waqf properties and ensure funds benefit minorities. Despite the government’s defense, the bill has raised concerns about its impact on India’s secular fabric and the rights of Muslims.