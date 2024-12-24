Punjab CM announces education city in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the establishment of an education city in Lahore, aimed at attracting top global universities to set up campuses.

This ambitious initiative is part of her broader vision to enhance educational opportunities in the province and foster international collaborations.

During her address, Maryam Nawaz also revealed plans to offer international scholarships for Punjab’s youth to pursue higher education at prestigious global institutions.

These scholarships are designed to provide students from all backgrounds with the financial support they need to succeed in their academic endeavors.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted the country’s improving economic indicators, noting a rising stock exchange and declining inflation. She credited the government’s efforts and hard work for the positive economic trajectory.

The chief minister also discussed her efforts to empower the youth, stating that the Punjab government is offering scholarships and resources to support students from all backgrounds, including those at private universities.

In response to ongoing political criticism, Maryam Nawaz said, “I am a mother, and as a mother, no one would ever say, ‘burn, hit, or let your children suffer while others remain in comfort.'” She added that her political opponents are primarily focused on spreading criticism and propaganda, but that such attacks have only made her stronger.

On Sunday, Maryam Nawaz launched Phase-II of the Honhar Scholarship Programme, which will cover the educational expenses of 30,000 students annually over the next four years. The scholarships will pay 100% of educational expenses for successful applicants, allowing students from Punjab to pursue higher education without financial concerns.

The programme will benefit students from 65 universities, 12 medical and dental colleges, and 359 colleges in Punjab, covering 68 subjects. To qualify, students must be under 22 years old, have a Punjab domicile, and have parents with a monthly income of less than Rs 300,000.

To ensure transparency, the application process was managed through an online portal, with scrutiny by committees at both the institutional and provincial levels, overseen by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The scholarship distribution has already begun, with 2,473 students receiving scholarships at the University of Punjab, and 2,570 students receiving scholarships at FAST University Islamabad, with a focus on students from the Rawalpindi Division. Additionally, 1,886 scholarships were awarded to students at UET Lahore, including 1,660 for public sector university students and 637 for private sector university students.

With these initiatives, the Punjab government is taking significant steps to support education, empower students, and create opportunities for the next generation of leaders.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an alleged gang rape and death incident of a girl in Bahawalpur and sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur in this regard.

She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. She asserted, “The accused responsible for committing this heinous crime will be taken to task.”