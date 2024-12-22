Pakistan Cultural Forum celebrates Christmas day with diplomatic community

Chairman Pakistan Cultural Forum and Secretary General of UBG, Zafar Bakhtawari, along with UBG Central Core Committee Member (FPCCI) and former ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, organized a grand Christmas event in honor of foreign ambassadors.

The Chief Guest at the event was ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi,said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The event was attended by ambassadors, diplomats, and prominent personalities from various countries. The purpose of the event was to promote international relations and highlight harmony among different cultures.

Prominent attendees included Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan; Yerzhan Kustafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan; Sharif Zada Yusup Toier, Ambassador of Tajikistan; Dr. Ehab Mohamed Abdel Hamid Hassan, Ambassador of Egypt; Rahmat Hidayarta Kusuma, Charge d’Affaires of Indonesia; Fatima Hariri, Ambassador of Rwanda; Vona Han, Ambassador of Myanmar; Colonel Lutfullah, Deputy Head of Mission of Uzbekistan; and Augustine Christie Rubin, Charge d’Affaires of Sri Lanka. The British High Commission was represented by Alessandro.

In his address, the Chief Guest, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, stated that Christmas conveys a message of peace, prosperity, and brotherhood for humanity. He emphasized that Pakistan has always sought friendship and cooperation with the international community.

The presence of distinguished foreign guests at the event is a testament to the open-heartedness and warmth of the Pakistani people, who support harmony and unity on a global scale. Such events further strengthen these relations.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Christmas not only spreads a message of love and peace but also teaches us to set aside religious and cultural differences to celebrate happiness together. Zafar Bakhtawari added that the event exemplifies how people from diverse religions, cultures, and nationalities can come together to demonstrate love and solidarity.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov, while sharing his thoughts, said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have always maintained strong relations, and such events further solidify these bonds. Yerzhan Kustafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, remarked that this event is a beautiful example of the fusion of our shared civilizations. Pakistan has always been an important partner for us. Dr. Ehab Mohamed Abdel Hamid Hassan, Ambassador of Egypt, appreciated the hospitality of the Pakistani people and mentioned that this Christmas celebration has opened new avenues of friendship.

At the conclusion of the event, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari thanked all the guests and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering friendly relations with countries worldwide. He conveyed a message of love and peace on the occasion of Christmas.