Kurram is very sensitive issue, won’t allow it to be politicized: Naqvi

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party, where he was warmly welcomed by Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao.

Mohsin Naqvi also held a meeting with Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao.

Both leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interests, politics, and the overall situation of the country.

The law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also discussed during the meeting.

Interior Minister apprised Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao regarding the measures taken to establish sustainable peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Kurram.

He said that Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao is a senior politician, and his political services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were acknowledged by all.

The Interior Minister said that important decisions were made during the meeting of the Apex Committee regarding the establishment of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Kurram. He underscored that all possible steps will be ensured to maintain peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed that no party or group should do politics on the issue of Kurram Agency, as it is a highly sensitive matter.

Provincial President of Qaumi Watan Party Sikandar Sherpao was also present on the occasion.