CM invites US delegation to explore investment opportunities in Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a delegation from the US Congress. Congressmen Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson were among those who met her. Political Officer Nikhil Hawkin, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker and US Consul General Kristin Hawkins were also present in the meeting.

Matters relating to important issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. Effective steps were agreed upon to further strengthen and promote Pak-US bilateral relations in the meeting.

The US Congressmen reaffirmed their commitment to promote broad-based bilateral cooperation for investment and economic progress in Punjab. The participants discussed in detail the promotion of Pak-US relations, trade, investment and strengthening of ties between democratic institutions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited the US delegation to invest in agro-industry, IT, energy, health and education sectors in Punjab. She welcomed the US delegation proposal to further increase the exchange of delegations at the parliamentary level. She expressed her keenness to further expand investment of foreign institutions in Punjab.

She said, “A new chapter of Pak-US cooperation in the field of information technology has begun and we profoundly value Pak-US relations. There is ample scope for further expansion in Pak-US partnership and Punjab is all set to give it a new dimension.” She added, “The Punjab government is taking special measures to promote foreign investment in the province. All facilities are being made available to the investors through (SIFC) on the ‘One Window’ platform.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a 25-member delegation of the Economic Corporation Organization. The delegation comprised permanent delegates to ECO from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The delegation was headed by ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan.

The Chief Minister accorded a warm reception to the delegation on its arrival and welcomed them in Lahore. On this occasion, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the ECO delegation. The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked Turkmenistan for extending its support in declaring Lahore as the ECO capital.

The Chief Minister while talking to the delegation said, “The presence of the distinguished guests of ECO is an honor for us. Other cities also dear to me but I carry profound love for the city of Lahore which is a blend of ancient and modern culture. Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is personally overseeing cultural revival of Lahore. Lahore is not just a city but a museum of living history. The streets of Lahore give fragrance of civilization, ancient monuments are a testament to the grandeur of the past.”

Chief Minister added, “The people of Lahore are the embodiment of love and affection, the hospitality of Lahoris is unparalleled and exemplary. Lahore’s gardens, Shahi Qila gives ample proof of their splendor and are part of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Lahore is not only the guardian of history but also the hub of culinary tastes and flavours. Punjab is fully ready to host tourists.”

She said, “The Punjab government is determined to promote tourism sector as a new industry. It is not only upgrading tourist sites in Lahore but in the entire province. Every possible facility is being provided to the domestic and foreign tourists. Punjab is becoming an emerging centre of business, technology and services. Punjab has immense opportunities in agriculture, technology, tourism, education, industry and other sectors. Paths have been paved for foreign investors to invest in every sector in Punjab.”

Asad Majeed, Secretary General ECO, apprised that Pakistan joined ECO in 1992 under the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. It is pleasant to know that the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Punjab and Secretary General ECO belongs to Lahore.

The participants of the delegation said that they felt joy after visiting Lahore, the city is extraordinary, we cannot forget the warm reception and gracious welcome extended by the Punjab government. Lahore is rich in cultural diversity and we earnestly desire to visit it again.

The ECO delegation lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her team for the beautification, cultural revival, and promotion of tourism of Lahore. The participants of the delegation presented a magnificent calligraphy sample and other commemorative souvenirs to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.