NDMA warns of severe heatwave from mid-April to June

GM Technical at National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah, on Tuesday said NDMA is collaborating with PDMAs to alert health departments about the heatwave expected from mid-April to June.

Shah, in an Interview with a private news channel, warned that this year’s heatwave from mid-April to June is expected to be more severe than previous years, with temperatures likely to soar across the country.

He said that dryness and below-average rainfall are the main causes of heat waves in the country, prompting NDMA and PDMAs to issue advisories jointly.

He stressed that teachers and school staff should be equipped to handle heat-related emergencies, providing immediate care when needed, as heatstroke can be life-threatening if not promptly treated. He also advised establishing heatstroke units in hospitals to provide specialized care for heat-related emergencies.

NDMA has advised the public to take precautions against heatstroke, particularly during peak heat hours. To mitigate risks, the NDMA recommends staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and wearing light, loose-fitting clothing.

By taking these precautions and staying informed, the public can reduce their risk of heat-related illnesses, he added.

Separately, Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in the light of rising temperatures, starting tomorrow, has warned of a potential flood situation due to glacial bursting in the northern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A PDMA spokesperson noted that the high-risk districts include Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, and Kohistan.

A glacial burst or glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) refers to an outburst of water from a glacial lake which could lead to severe flooding downstream.

Last year in August, a glacial lake outburst hit a village in Upper Chitral district, displacing 30 families. Experts warn that about 10,000 glaciers in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan have been reported to be receding due to climate change induced temperature rise. Pakistan is home to over 13,032 glaciers, the largest reservoir of glaciers outside of the Polar Regions.

The PDMA has directed the concerned administrations to take immediate measures in case of any situation and to alert the population of high-risk areas. The spokesperson urged the public to report any untoward situation to 1700.

The spokesperson further added that the PDMA’s Emergency Operations Center is fully functional while emergency services and rescue personnel should stay alert and be prepared in advance with emergency equipment and available resources.

Tourists have been advised to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travel.