Neha Kakkar praises Pakistani fans, wants to collaborate with Asim Azhar

Renowned Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar has expressed her admiration for Pakistani fans and voiced her desire to collaborate with celebrated Pakistani artist Asim Azhar.

Speaking at a press conference during the Indian Music Festival in Dubai, Neha shared her appreciation for the warmth and love she receives from Pakistan. “Our differences don’t make sense to me. Everyone I meet from Pakistan shows me so much love and positivity,” she remarked.

Neha highlighted the unity between Indians and Pakistanis, emphasising that “there’s no difference between Indians and Pakistanis. We are all alike”. She expressed hope for fostering greater mutual love and understanding to bridge divides between the two neighbouring countries.

During the press conference, Neha hummed the melody of Asim Azhar’s hit song, ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ and praised his talent, revealing her interest in working with him in the future.

The Indian music sensation’s remarks were met with enthusiasm from fans on both sides of the border, as her sentiments of unity and collaboration resonate with those who wish to see closer cultural ties between India and Pakistan.

After Neha expressed her desire to work with Asim Azhar, the ‘Ghalat Fehmi’ singer returned the love by sharing the video on his Instagram account with a ‘heart-shaped’ emoji.