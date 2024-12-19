54 Pakistanis set to embark on Global Undergraduate Exchange Program in US

The United States has awarded scholarships to 108 Pakistani undergraduate students for one semester of study during the 2024-25 academic year under the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program.

Administered by the US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), the program offers participants a unique chance to broaden their academic and cultural horizons through a semester of non-degree study at US colleges and universities. Of the 108 recipients, 54 are preparing to embark on their exchange journey.

In preparation, USEFP hosted a two-day pre-departure orientation in Islamabad, equipping students with the tools to navigate academic expectations, adapt to cultural differences, and engage in community service during their time in the US.

Speaking at the orientation, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy, Lisa Swenarski, reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two nations.

“I encourage you to take advantage of every opportunity, both in and out of the classroom, during your time in the US,” Swenarski said, adding, “Enjoy the freedom of intellectual inquiry and respectful debate that are hallmarks of American campuses and society.”

This year’s cohort reflects Pakistan’s cultural and academic diversity, with students hailing from various regions and women comprising 59% of the group. The program not only fosters cross-cultural understanding but also promotes leadership development by immersing participants in diverse academic settings and encouraging collaboration with peers from around the world.