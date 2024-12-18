Voice for Voiceless

To all those doubting the sincerity of pro-Palestine sentiments in Ireland, the recent diplomatic storm brewing in Dublin serves as a strong response. Despite facing backlash and threats, particularly given its financial reliance on overwhelming support from the US, Ireland has remained steadfast in its support, holding on to its moral compass even as tensions escalate.

In a world where political expediency often trumps morality, Ireland’s decision to support the genocide case against Israel at The Hague, and criticise the military offensive in Gaza stands as a commendable example for many Muslim countries whose leaders are still waiting for the right moment to heed their conscience.

Naturally, this criticism does not sit well with the Netanyahu administration, where even the most reasonable arguments are quickly branded as anti-Semitism. Between sanctions, diplomatic disputes and orchestrated assassination campaigns against dissenters, those who remind the international community of glaring injustices do not hesitate to act. Ergo, the closure of the Israeli embassy in Dublin is part of a familiar pattern. Because why bother with justifications for widely condemned civilian carnage when a booming message can be sent through bizarre distractions? Critics in Ireland have pointed out how their air space is still being used to supply weapons to the Israeli soldiers, but the recognition of Palestinian statehood and a consistent increase in funding to the UN refugee agency are commendable steps, largely motivated by a shared history of oppression. Just as the Irish have experienced colonialism and struggle for independence, the Palestinians have endured decades of occupation, displacement, and injustice, inspiring the Irish people to stand in solidarity with their quest for freedom.

Ireland has truly emerged as a voice for the voiceless, even in the face of accusations of bias. Its stance has been clear – it will not waver in its support for justice and dignity for all people, regardless of political repercussions. What remains to be seen is whether other countries will similarly challenge the status quo. Israel’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire, despite the urgent need for emergency supplies, should have been prioritised as an immediate global concern long before people grew weary of searching for scraps under the rubble in Gaza. *