Ogra approves hike in gas prices as mercury drops

As citizens continue to suffer from high bills during the winter season, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) approved a hike in gas prices for the current fiscal year, the agency said in a notification issued on Tuesday. The Ogra approved an increase of 8.71% for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and 25.78% increase for the consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL). According to the notification, the regulatory authority has sent the decision to increase the prices of gas to the federal government. However, the final decision regarding hike in the prices will be made by the federal government. The Ogra has sought to fix average gas price for Sui Northern at Rs1,778.35 per MMBTU and Rs1,762.51 per MMBTU for Sui Southern, said the notification. “Ogra, under Section 8(2) of OGRA Ordinance, 2002, vide its decisions dated December 17, 2024 has determined the Review of Estimated Revenue Requirement (RERR) of SNGPL & SSGCL for FY 2024-25.