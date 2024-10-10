Afghan forces pay ‘heavy price’ for border aggression

Pakistan’s security forces thwarted an aggression attempt by Afghan Taliban forces at the Naushki-Ghazni sector of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to security sources, Afghan forces opened fire on Pakistani posts. In response, Pakistan targeted Afghan checkpoints during its counteraction.

The exchange of fire occurred while Pakistani forces were engaged in fence repair work. Pakistan’s effective retaliation inflicted heavy losses on the Afghan forces.

Sources indicate that Pakistan will continue its strong measures to protect its borders. This is not the first instance of unprovoked aggression from Afghan forces.

Pakistani security forces reaffirm their commitment to safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity, delivering a decisive response to this aggression from Afghanistan.

Last month, the Afghan Taliban initiated unprovoked firing with heavy weapons targeting Pakistani checkposts from the Afghan region of Plosin, located near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Security sources reported that the attack persisted into the evening of September 8 and 9. In response, the Pakistan Army launched a vigorous counterattack, leading to substantial losses for the Afghan Taliban. 16 Taliban fighters were reported killed, 27 wounded, and two of their tanks destroyed.

Separately, two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, security forces conducted the operation in Mir Ali area of the district when they were informed of the presence of terrorists therein.

“On 09 October 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Mir Ali in North Waziristan District, on [the] reported presence of Khawarij,” the ISPR said in the statement.

It added an intense firefight took place between security forces and “khawarij”, with two terrorists being killed.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians in the area,” the statement added.

The media wing added that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

“[The] security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

Earlier in the day, the military’s media wing announced that it had neutralised two terrorists while repelling a suicide attack on the Joint Response Centre in Zhob, Balochistan.

“The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly two terrorists, including a suicide bomber and HVT Terrorist Umar @ Umari, were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement read.

Havaldar Jam Sher was martyred in the attack, the ISPR said.