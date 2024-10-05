Federal Capital on edge

At least 30 protesters were arrested on Friday as police fired tear gas to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters attempting to reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk for a planned party rally.

Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan earlier again called on his supporters to gather for a “peaceful protest” as his party amped up preparations for the demonstration despite a ban on gatherings. Another one is also scheduled for Lahore’s Minar-i-Pakistan today.

The PTI shared updates of its caravans departing various cities, despite being warned by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi a day ago not to hold any rally in Islamabad due to several high-profile visits by foreign dignitaries.

At the Burhan Interchange, clashes broke out between the K-P convoy and the police. Tear gas was fired to control the protestors, with several PTI workers arrested as they attempted to make their way into the capital. Security forces have sealed off all routes leading into Islamabad, cutting off access from Rawalpindi to prevent further unrest.

Meanwhile, PTI workers clashed with police on Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad, where law enforcement used tear gas to disperse the protesters. Demonstrators retreated towards China Chowk, with some launching glass marbles at police using slingshots

Talking to the media at D-Chowk, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said: “Proceedings are under way wherever there are attempts to hurt police or damage property. Till now, there have been over 30 arrests. We are updating the exact numbers. It is very clear that we have a clear message that we will not allow the law to be taken into own hands.”

Footage shared by the PTI showed arrests of its supporters. “Release Imran! Release Imran!” dozens of protesters chanted, holding pictures of Imran and PTI flags, less than a kilometre from the red zone. Visuals also showed Imran’s sister Aleema Khanum being taken away by the police while the party claimed that she was arrested.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif alleged that Uzma Khanum was also arrested.

Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani said in a statement that security was on high alert and pillion-riding was banned, adding that mobile network and metro bus services were suspended indefinitely.

Islamabad Police also posted a reminder on its X account of Section 144 being “in force” in the federal capital.

“Citizens are requested not to be part of any illegal activity. The law will act against those who disturb peace and order,” the police said, adding that people should observe traffic advisories for road closures while travelling. According to the ICT police, the high-security zone, Red Zone and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted.

In Punjab, Section 144 has been imposed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha, with a ban on political gatherings, protests, and demonstrations. Rangers have been deployed in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Lahore to maintain law and order during the protests.

Meanwhile, Naqvi said no one would be allowed to damage public property. “We have made arrangements for the security of our foreign guests. Apologies for the inconvenience to the citizens of Islamabad. Protesters should take stock of their senses. Visitors should feel that they are visiting a safe country,” said a statement issued by state broadcaster PTV.

He visited D-Chowk with the Islamabad police chief and instructed personnel to maintain law and order.

The interior minister also conducted an aerial inspection to review the overall security arrangements and expressed his satisfaction with them. He gave instructions to strictly deal with any miscreants.

“No one will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation in the capital. Islamabad administration and police are ready to deal with every possible situation. All possible steps will be taken to maintain law and order and protect lives and property of the citizens,” he said.

In view of the PTI’s ongoing protest march on Islamabad, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has pitches various options to Prime Minister Shehbaz to deal with current situation, say well-placed sources.

Seeking the PM’s support, the governor said: “We can give PTI a tough time.” He told the premier that the KP government bought equipment worth millions to “invade” the federal capital.

The governor invited the PM to visit KP next week, the sources added.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram has said that the protest call was given by incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, adding that only he could call off the protest.

He categorically rejected the impression that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur was using his government’s resources for the protest rally. “Gandapur is a Pakistani citizen and staging protest is our [democratic] right,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari on Friday said the party was a not a political party and it should be treated as a terrorist entity. “The [PTI] is not a political party,” Bokhari said during an interview.