Four college girls abducted in Sargodha

Four students of BS Economics and second year in Girls Degree College located at Chandni Chowk in Sargodha have been abducted, police said on Thursday. According to police, the students came to the college from home Tuesday but did not return home. Police also seized CCTV footage and other records of the college for investigation purposes. Police said that separate cases of kidnapping of BS students, residents of Muhammadi Colony, were registered late at night. The cases of abducted female students have been registered but two others are still pending. However, investigation is going on with the help of CCTV footage and other records.