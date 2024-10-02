Pakistan, Qatar navies conduct bilateral exercise

The Pakistani and Qatari navies conducted a bilateral exercise, the Asad Bahr-III, in the North Arabian Sea, the Pakistan Navy said on Wednesday, aimed at enhancing interoperability and joint operations and enhancing bilateral defense ties.

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship AL KHOR participated in the exercise alongside Pakistan Navy Ships SHAMSHEER and ASLAT, according to the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) of the Pakistan Navy.

“Aim of the exercise was to enhance interoperability in handling various challenges in regional maritime arena, joint operations & avenues of bilateral defense ties,” DGPR said on X.

“During the bilateral exercise, operations including maritime interdiction operations, search and rescue, and air defense exercises were conducted,” the Pakistan Navy said in a separate statement on Monday.

“Conduct of joint exercises with regional navies is a manifestation of PN’s resolve of handling traditional and nontraditional challenges in maritime domain so as to ensure safety and security of seafarers in the region.”

Pakistan regularly conducts bilateral exercises with the navies of friendly countries to enhance maritime cooperation, promote regional stability, and strengthen overall ties. These exercises focus on improving interoperability, tactical operations and counter-terrorism capabilities. Pakistan’s navy also showcases its commitment through these exercises to collaborate with allies on maritime security efforts.