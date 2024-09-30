NHA fast-tracks nine major road projects, set for completion by December

Out of total 35 major development projects worth billion of rupees, the National Highway Authority (NHA) is set to complete nine projects by December this year.

As per documents available with Daily Times, the NHA has set target to complete at least nine projects being implemented in different localities across the country fall its ambit. The document revealed that said 35 projects are supposed to be finished and functional in near future which includes construction of new roads, bridges, dulizations and up-gradation of existing roads as well addition of some new interchanges on motorways as per population requirements.

Construction of bridge on River Ravi at Syed Wala (Nankana Sahib) was a major one among the projects going to be completed soon. It was launched in 2012 with two years completion deadline. However, as per sources, it could not get further progress due to lack of funds and shifting of utilities and land acquisition issues. The sources added that initially, Rs 987 million was approved in the PC-I but the amount was increased due to additional access of land and cost increase. The bridge would reduce travel distance from Nankana Sahib, Okara and Sahiwal to Islamabad by 140 kilometre.

Construction of Baba Farid Bridge, over River Sutlej at Pakpattan, was another project will get functional in couple of months, the documents said, adding that the road from Minchanabad and Pakpattan connecting to the bridge. It was longstanding issue of the locals belonging to they travel to each district through the roads which took over 90 km from Pakpattan to reach Minchanabad and Bahawalnagar. After December the distance would reduce to just 35 km between the two districts, an official privy to the development told this correspondent on the condition of anonymity. The bridge was named after famous Punjabi Sufi saint Baba Farid Ganj Shakar, he recalled.

The documents further stated that the NHA would give final touch to dualization and up-gradation project of 83 kilometer old Bannu road in Bannu district of KP by before this year ends.

The project was part of Indus Highway (N-55) and the first package of the project, 40 kilometer Domail, Khurrum portion was awarded to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) at the bid price of Rs 7.132 billion. Its work started in February 2018. The second package the 35 km Khurram-Krapa portion costing Rs 5.927 billion was also awarded to the FWO.

As per document, the third package of old Bannu road, 8 kilometer Gaandi Chowk, Sarai Naurang section was awarded to M/s NCC-IKAN-HRPL joint venture at the bid price of Rs 0.718 billion which is already accomplished. Indus Highway is 1,264 km long that runs along the Indus River connecting port city Karachi with Kohat and Peshawar via D. G. Khan and D.I.Khan. The N-55 being the second largest road connection after Grand Trunk Road and provides an alternate north-south link while traversing 491 km in Sindh, 360 km in Punjab and 396 km in KPK and connecting Rajanpur, D.G.Khan, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Kohat and Peshawar.

Another scheme, the document revealed, dualization and improvement of the N-55 from Sarai Gambila to Kohat (128 km) and construction of a 4-lane access controlled motorway (49 km) between Yarik and Sagu will be finalized by December. It was launched a few years back against cost of around Rs 30 billion. It includes construction of 26 bridges with one major bridge on Kurrum River.

The NHA had also approved the up-gradation and dualization of about 67 kilometre Kohat-Karak section of N-55 against Rs 5,440 million to which the authority will give final report before New Year.

Besides this section, as per documents, NHA has also planned dualization and upgradation of 61 kilomentres Indus Highway section from Sarai Gambila to Karak.

Another development scheme, construction 32 km long Peshawar Northern would also be completed in this year. The documents stated that initially, the government had approved funds of Rs 21 billion for this cause. The four lane dual carriageway is linked Jamrud area of Khyber Agency with Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Peshawar to enhance trade with Afghanistan.

The New Year will witness the functioning of 8.7 kilometres long northern portion of the Peshawar ring road. Initially the NHA had approved the Rs 16.6 billion for this purpose. The road is comprised on dual carriageway with six lanes as well as service roads. The construction of a flyover at the Warsak Road intersection and another at the Regi-Palosi Road was also part of the plan.

As per document out of total 35 development schemes in the list, 18 would be accomplished in 2025 and one is supposed to be functional in 2026. Moreover, three projects among this list 3 are terminated and 4 have been suspended by the competent authority in the NHA due to some reasons.