Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and bodyguard accused of rape in new Civil Court filing

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a new lawsuit amid his arrest. In a complaint filed on Sept. 24, Texas resident Thalia Graves accused the rapper and a bodyguard she alleged was under Combs’ employment of “violently” raping her in 2001 at a New York City recording studio. The lawsuit, obtained by E! News, claimed “trauma of the rape came flooding back” to Graves-who is being represented by a team of attorneys, including women’s right lawyer Gloria Allred-last November, when a former boyfriend informed her that Combs and the bodyguard had shown him a video of her alleged rape years earlier. “She felt as if her life had been turned upside down, again, and like the rape had been happening again and again even as she was trying to forget it,” the filing read. “She felt intense fear, anger, and anxiety.” Graves said she was dating an unnamed executive at Combs’ Bad Boy Records at the time of her alleged rape. According to the lawsuit, Combs arranged for himself and Sherman to pick her up for a meeting about her then-boyfriend’s work performance.