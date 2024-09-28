Maggie Smith passes away at 89 years of age — ‘Downton Abbey’ costars and more pay tribute

Stars are mourning the loss of one of Hollywood’s most beloved legends. Dame Maggie Smith, the two-time Oscar winner later known for her roles as Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise, died Sept. 27, her family confirmed in a statement to E! News.

She was 89.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” the family-which includes her sons Chris Larkin, 57, and Toby Stephens, 55, whom she shared with ex husband Robert Stephens-said in a statement. “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.”

In addition to her family, Maggie leaves behind an untouchable legacy. And in her over 70-year career-which saw her earn a Best Actress Oscar for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1970 and Best Supporting Actress nearly a decade later for California Suite-she played a part in some of the most iconic films of her time, like Hook and Gosford Park and Sister Act.

And following her death, Whoopi Goldberg reflected on their time working on the latter franchise together.

“Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress,” Whoopi wrote in a Sept. 27 Instagram post alongside a photo of the pair in the film. “I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind.’ My heartfelt condolences go out to the family. RIP.”

Meanwhile, Rob Lowe-who starred alongside Maggie in Suddenly, Last Summer-couldn’t say enough good things about the way she dominated the screen.

“Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed,” Rob wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!”

And Maggie’s acting legacy touched many outside the industry, too. After all, the late 89-year-old-whose impressive resume also includes stage productions like Macbeth, Othello and Richard III -was granted dame status by the late Queen Elizabeth II for her contributions to the arts.

In 2014, the late queen honored Maggie further by making her a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour, an award limited to 65 living people “of distinction,” whose members at the time also included Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018 and Ian McKellen.

The late queen wasn’t the only one touched by Maggie’s art. In fact, the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer also remembered the actress.

“Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career,” he wrote in a post shared to X, formerly Twitter Sept. 27. “She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”